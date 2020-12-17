Farrah Abraham Celebrates Christmas By Breaking Instagram's No-Nipple Rule

by at .

Well, we're in the midst of a national pandemic; Christmas is a week away, and Farrah Abraham is a single mom with an 11-year-old daughter at home.

And yet, the former Teen Mom star is currently in Alaska posting thirst trap content.

Farrah Is In Alaska

Why, you ask?

Well, that's a good question, but unfortunately, there's no good answer, as Farrah's life stopped making sense years ago.

Okay, to be fair, Sophia is in Alaska with her, but it's still not entirely clear why mother and daughter decided to set out for the Last Frontier just ahead of the holidays.

Farrah and Sophia In Alaska

But naturally, Farrah is occupying her time the same way she does on the mainland -- by posting thirst traps that test the limits of Instagram's adult content ban.

Technically, her bolt-on boobs are covered by some sort of sheer, flesh-colored swimsuit fabric in her latest video.

But you can definitely tell it was very cold in Alaska that day, if you know what we mean.

Farrah Abraham In a See-Through Swimsuit

Anyway, Farrah didn't post the video for the sole purpose of finding out if Instagram still enforces its no-nipple policy.

No, it seems the risque clip was part of a sponsored content deal!

Yes, Farrah is promoting something called the Anti-Drama face mask from Frank Body.

Farrah Abraham in an Alaskan Winter Wonderland

The irony of Farrah promoting something that bills itself as "anti-drama" is almost too much to bear.

And then on top of that, she decided to sell a face mask by drawing attention to her body.

Clearly, marketing is not her strong suit, which is weird, because Farrah taught a "master class" on business and charged people like a hundred bucks a pop!

Farrah and Sophia Celebrate Christmas

Not surprisingly, most of the comments on the pic had to do with Farrah's plastic surgery obsession.

But we guess that's the sort of thing you have to expect when you transform into a completely different person.

"Is This is a WHOLE other person?" one commenter asked.

Farrah Abraham With Expressive Hands

"Girl! Please leave ur face alone," another implored.

"What happened to her!! Ugh," a third chimed in.

Obviously, there are many ways to answer that question, but we're guessing the commenter was specifically referring to Farrah's apperance.

Farrah After Botox

"You were better natural," a fourth critic observed.

Again, that could definitey be argued, and it depends very much on what aspect of Farrah's life the person is referring to.

If they're referring to her character then we'd have to point out that it's always been pretty crappy.

Stars:
Farrah Abraham, Sophia Abraham
Farrah Abraham Biography

Farrah
Farrah Abraham is the star of Teen Mom and the mother of Sophia Laurent Abraham. Sophia's father (Derek Underwood) was killed in a car... More »
Full Name
Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham Quotes

[On her DUI arrest] I did not endanger anyone's life.

Jenelle [Evans] has all the potential to turn her negatives into a positive like I have.

