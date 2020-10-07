Farrah Abraham & Debra Danielsen: Are They BOTH Exploiting Sophia For Fame?!

by at .  Updated at .

Farrah Abraham is no one's idea of a Mother of the Year Candidate, but that's true of most of the Teen Mom stars.

The difference with Farrah, however, is that she seemed to grow up in a relatively stable environment.

Farrah & Sophia in 2020

Many of the inept moms in the franchise were burdened with negligent or abusive parents of their own.

Farrah's folks -- though obviously a tad eccentric -- were, if anything, too supportive and permissive during their daughter's formative years.

But like Farrah herself, it seems that Debra Danielsen -- aka hip hop icon Debz OG -- is actually getting worse with age.

Farrah and Debra

And sadly, Farrah's 11-year-old daughter Sophia is the one who's suffering as all of the grownups in her life slowly lose their minds.

For years, Farrah has been embarrassing Sophia in public, and now it seems Debz has decided to get in on the act, as well.

If you've been watching this dumpster fire of a family for a while, then you're probably already aware of Debra's music career, which has yielded quite a few humiliating moments over the years.

Debra Danielsen All Fancy

For her latest banger, she dragged Sophia into the act, and the results are predictably embarrassing.

The song "Grandma's Love" was reportedly conceived as a present for Sophia's most recent birthday.

As The Ashley's Reality Roundup points out, a pop single from grandma is obviously every 11-year-old's dream birthday gift.

The Abrahams

To make matters worse, Sophia was forced to appear -- albeit briefly -- in the atrocious video for the song.

Thankfully, Debra had the forsesight to turn off comments on YouTube, because the reaction elsewhere on the internet has been less than positive.

It's fun to mock Debra's ear-splitting efforts at creating actual music, but as many have pointed out, there's a child caught up in all this nonsense.

Debra and Sophia

Farrah has been exploiting Sophia since she was born, and now, it looks as though Debz is behaving just as shamelessly.

Obviously, that's bad news for a number of reasons.

Already, Sophia has been making her own music at her mother's behest, and not she's been roped into helping her grandmother rack up the views.

Sophia In Debra's Video

We're sure there are times when she enjoys all the attention, but is this 11-year-old being given any time to be an 11-year-old?

It certainly doesn't seem that way.

And from the way things are going, we highly doubt any of the adults in her life will be recognizing the error of their ways anytime soon.

Show Comments
Stars:
Farrah Abraham, Sophia Abraham
Related Videos:
Farrah Abraham Videos, Sophia Abraham Videos
Uploaded by:
Uploaded:
Modified:
Duration:

Farrah Abraham Biography

Farrah
Farrah Abraham is the star of Teen Mom and the mother of Sophia Laurent Abraham. Sophia's father (Derek Underwood) was killed in a car... More »
Full Name
Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham Photos

The Abrahams
Farrah's Facial
The Face of Farrah
Farrah For America
Farrah and Debra
Farrah Graduates

Farrah Abraham Quotes

[On her DUI arrest] I did not endanger anyone's life.

Jenelle [Evans] has all the potential to turn her negatives into a positive like I have.

Farrah Abraham Videos

Farrah Abraham & Debra Danielsen: Are They BOTH Exploiting Sophia For Fame?!
Farrah Abraham & Debra Danielsen: Are They BOTH Exploiting Sophia For Fame?!
Farrah Abraham Congratulates Herself on Graduating From College, Gets Caught In Bizarre Lie
Farrah Abraham Congratulates Herself on Graduating From College, Gets Caught In Bizarre Lie
Farrah Abraham Tries, Fails to Break Internet with Topless Booty Massage
Farrah Abraham Tries, Fails to Break Internet with Topless Booty Massage