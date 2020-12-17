Faith Stowers on Jax Taylor Firing: Good Riddance to Bad Racists!

It's been almost two weeks since Jax Taylor was fired from Vanderpump Rules following nearly a decade of abusive, destructive behavior on the show.

During that time, many people have spoken out on Bravo's decision to boot the controversial star, but until now, no one sought the opinion of the person who matters most in all of this.

We're talking, of course, about former Vanderpump star Faith Stowers.

As you probably recall, all of this started with Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute being fired after Faith reminded the world that they tried to get her arrested in what was apparently their idea of a funny prank.

(Interestingly, Randall Emmett hired fake cops to "arrest" Tom Sandoval on the show's most recent season. This gang really thinks scary run-ins with the LAPD are just hilarious!)

Now, Faith is finally speaking out on Bravo's decision to fire Jax Taylor.

And not surprisingly, she thinks the network made the right call.

“I am proud of Bravo because Bravo knew that that wasn’t the life they wanted to show. They were standing up to those people that were just not a good, right fit for Bravo network,” Stowers told TMZ this week.

“I think that what he did and what [Stassi Schroeder] and what [Kristen Doute] did, it’s just not a good fit for Bravo. It means a lot to everyone watching. And I’m sure that everyone is proud of Bravo for doing that,” she added.

Stowers pointed out the irony of her suffering consequences after being falsely accused of stealing, while Jax was permitted to remain with the show for several years after he was actually caught stealing.

“I was accused of stealing and Jax actually did steal and he was still on the show for a long time," she pointed out.

"I think Bravo gave him lots of chances. I think [Lisa Vanderpump] gave him lots of chances because they actually care about their people that work there," Stowers added.

"So I think this was the last straw,” she continued.

“I think going on that train and saying that I robbed people, saying I did terrible things is just terrible.”

Jax has been in meltdown mode in recent weeks, and despite a mountain of evidence to the contrary, he keeps insisting that he was not fired, and that he actually chose to leave the show.

Faith wouldn't comment on that aspect definitively, but it seems she doesn't trust Jax any more than the rest of us.

“All I’m going to say is it makes sense that he was fired. I think I [read] something that they didn’t write their own statements and normally that happens when people are fired,” she said.

“I’m proud to say he got his consequences now. He got what he deserved, for sure," she added.

Faith ended things on a positive note, giving a shout-out to Jax's wife, Brittany Cartwright, who was also fired.

“I do hear that Brittany is pregnant. I wish that her pregnancy is amazing and they’re going to be amazing parents,” she said.

Faith is wrapping up 2020 by taking the high road -- maybe we should all take a page from her book!