Evelin Villegas: 90 Day Fiance Producers TRICKED Corey Because He's Weak and Dumb!

by at .

The contentious mess that has played out on recent episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is just part of the story.

On social media, Evelin Villegas revealed that she demanded a divorce from Corey Rathgeber, but he refused.

Now, after the mess with Jenny from Peru has played out, she has more to say.

She still blames Corey for betraying her, but is furious with a producer for manipulating Corey into taking it further.

Evelin Villegas is not a forgiving person

Evelin Villegas took to her Instagram Stories for a quick Q&A with fans and followers.

Naturally, the weekend's episode -- though it showed hints of a reconciliation -- prompted new questions.

Among other things, Evelin shared that part of her anger came from Corey spending time with Jenny from Peru after Evelin's car accident.

Evelin Villegas car accident photos

However, there were other questions that asked about Evelin's relationship with the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

“Will you keep filming with TLC?” inquired one fan.

“I don’t know about the future," Evelin admitted, "but for now it’s a no."

Evelin Villegas IG Story - accuses producer of blindsiding her

"I'm actually taking time to process everything," Evelin explained, "and I need to trust."

She admitted: "I trusted my last producer and he completely blindsided me.”

Naturally, Evelin's reply prompted further questions ... and she answered them.

Evelin Villegas - I'm just mad the whole time

"I didn't want to film a [second season]," Evelin told the camera.

"I heard about this other woman," she said about Jenny from Peru, "back in the Quarantine show."

"He swore, he promised that the most he was gonna film with her was gonna be a video call," Evelin revealed.

Jenny - hello, Corey

"He lied to me," Evelin accused of the producer.

"I know that he and Corey planned this together," she added.

"But," Evelin explained, "Corey's very weak and [the producer is] a very smart guy" with the skill set "to make him do things."

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber married June 11, 2019

Manipulating reality stars into doing and saying things on camera that provide entertainment is part of a producer's job.

This is more of the case on some shows than others.

However, it is possible to cross the line. We don't know that convincing someone to film in public wiht an ex is part of that.

Coray Rathgeber "with this Jenny in Peru"

It's interesting that Evelin is describing her actual husband, Corey, as "weak."

It sounds a bit like an insult, but it is certainly true -- more than once, he has ended up in foolish situations.

Even Evelin's harshest critics might agree with her, here.

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas recap the past for Season 3

“I accepted the video call, not a face-to-face scene," Evelin reasoned.

"If I knew that, I wouldn’t have filmed the season,” she added, expressing bafflement that the producer deceived her.

Evelin state: “When I give my word, [it] is like signing a contract. I stand by it.”

Corey Rathgeber throwback selfie with Jenny in Peru

Tentatively, Evelin is feeling like she might be done with the franchise.

It's not just that fans hate her and write horrible racist and misogynistic things to her.

Even without the production issue, watching her painful moments play out on screen has been hard on her ... and on her marriage.

Evelin Villegas cries, says she felt like a fool for trusting him

More than once this season (and we are not even ten episodes in yet), Evelin has lashed out at Corey on social media.

There are parts of what he filmed this season, like the scene with Jenny from Peru, that he did not tell her about.

He must have had months to warn her ... and instead, she had to find out just like everyone else.

Corey Rathgeber admits he totally ghosted Jenny from Peru

But despite these painful moments, their social media activity makes it pretty clear that they're together.

And Evelin is making excuses for Corey, blaming a manipulative producer instead of him.

Calling your husband "weak" might not sound like a term of endearment, but in this context, it might as well be.

Show Comments
Stars:
Evelin Villegas, Corey Rathgeber
Tags:
90 Day Fiance The Other Way, 90 Day Fiance
Related Videos:
Evelin Villegas Videos, Corey Rathgeber Videos, 90 Day Fiance The Other Way Videos, 90 Day Fiance Videos
Uploaded by:
Uploaded:
Duration:

Evelin Villegas

Evelin Villegas Photos

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas as Husband and Wife
Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas Marry in Guayaquil
Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas Share Secret Wedding Photos

Evelin Villegas Videos

Evelin Villegas: 90 Day Fiance Producers TRICKED Corey Because He's Weak and Dumb!
Evelin Villegas: 90 Day Fiance Producers TRICKED Corey Because He's Weak and Dumb!
Corey Rathgeber Comes Clean with 90 Day Fiance Fans: I Married Evelin YEARS Ago!
Corey Rathgeber Comes Clean with 90 Day Fiance Fans: I Married Evelin YEARS Ago!
Corey Rathgeber to Evelin Villegas: Sorry I Cheated on You! We Were on a Break!
Corey Rathgeber to Evelin Villegas: Sorry I Cheated on You! We Were on a Break!