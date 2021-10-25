Evelin Villegas: 90 Day Fiance Producers TRICKED Corey Because He's Weak and Dumb!

The contentious mess that has played out on recent episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is just part of the story.

On social media, Evelin Villegas revealed that she demanded a divorce from Corey Rathgeber, but he refused.

Now, after the mess with Jenny from Peru has played out, she has more to say.

She still blames Corey for betraying her, but is furious with a producer for manipulating Corey into taking it further.

Evelin Villegas took to her Instagram Stories for a quick Q&A with fans and followers.

Naturally, the weekend's episode -- though it showed hints of a reconciliation -- prompted new questions.

Among other things, Evelin shared that part of her anger came from Corey spending time with Jenny from Peru after Evelin's car accident.

However, there were other questions that asked about Evelin's relationship with the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

“Will you keep filming with TLC?” inquired one fan.

“I don’t know about the future," Evelin admitted, "but for now it’s a no."

"I'm actually taking time to process everything," Evelin explained, "and I need to trust."

She admitted: "I trusted my last producer and he completely blindsided me.”

Naturally, Evelin's reply prompted further questions ... and she answered them.

"I didn't want to film a [second season]," Evelin told the camera.

"I heard about this other woman," she said about Jenny from Peru, "back in the Quarantine show."

"He swore, he promised that the most he was gonna film with her was gonna be a video call," Evelin revealed.

"He lied to me," Evelin accused of the producer.

"I know that he and Corey planned this together," she added.

"But," Evelin explained, "Corey's very weak and [the producer is] a very smart guy" with the skill set "to make him do things."

Manipulating reality stars into doing and saying things on camera that provide entertainment is part of a producer's job.

This is more of the case on some shows than others.

However, it is possible to cross the line. We don't know that convincing someone to film in public wiht an ex is part of that.

It's interesting that Evelin is describing her actual husband, Corey, as "weak."

It sounds a bit like an insult, but it is certainly true -- more than once, he has ended up in foolish situations.

Even Evelin's harshest critics might agree with her, here.

“I accepted the video call, not a face-to-face scene," Evelin reasoned.

"If I knew that, I wouldn’t have filmed the season,” she added, expressing bafflement that the producer deceived her.

Evelin state: “When I give my word, [it] is like signing a contract. I stand by it.”

Tentatively, Evelin is feeling like she might be done with the franchise.

It's not just that fans hate her and write horrible racist and misogynistic things to her.

Even without the production issue, watching her painful moments play out on screen has been hard on her ... and on her marriage.

More than once this season (and we are not even ten episodes in yet), Evelin has lashed out at Corey on social media.

There are parts of what he filmed this season, like the scene with Jenny from Peru, that he did not tell her about.

He must have had months to warn her ... and instead, she had to find out just like everyone else.

But despite these painful moments, their social media activity makes it pretty clear that they're together.

And Evelin is making excuses for Corey, blaming a manipulative producer instead of him.

Calling your husband "weak" might not sound like a term of endearment, but in this context, it might as well be.