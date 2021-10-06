Erika Jayne SKEWERED by Andy Cohen in RHOBH Reunion Trailer: Who Believes Erika?

We had already heard that Erika Jayne got into a screaming match with Andy Cohen at the Season 11 Reunion.

Now, the trailer has dropped -- on Erika's Instagram, of all places.

We're getting a little taste of what it looks like with Erika in the hotseat.

Andy has a lot of questions, and it doesn't look like any of the cast are in Erika's corner.

On Wednesday, October 6, Erika Jayne took to Instagram to drop the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion trailer.

Her storyline has been a flashpoint for audience members and fellow cast members alike throughout Season 11.

Erika's eyebrow-raising caption reads: "The champ is here. Me." Oh, dear.

The Reunion will be in four parts, which explains why the trailer is so darn long.

We included a clip here that highlights just how intense the grilling of Erika is.

Erika has some bones to pick, too, feeling stabbed in the back by her castmates.

"You and your husband," Erika accuses Dorit Kemsley, "and you and your husband," she points to Kyle Richards.

She accuses them both of "laughing at my f--ked up life."

Erika reminds them: "I can't control what Tom Girardi did." Ouch.

"The way that you spoke to me," Sutton Stracke challenges Erika, "was not okay."

"You were being a bitchy f--king c--t," Erika fires back.

We see Kyle, mouth agape in shock, at the exchange.

“We’re gonna put you on a skewer, and I’m gonna fire up the barbecue,” Andy warns Erika in the preview.

He starts off hot, asking: “Why didn’t you leave Tom sooner?”

“Where was I going?” Erika replies, resulting in Andy challenging her: “I know what you make on this show."

In other words, there are many people who financially are not able to divorce their husbands.

Erika's net worth gave her more options than many, no matter how the divorce went.

At least, before all of this came out last year.

Andy points out that it was reported that Tom deposited as much as $20 million into Erika's business account.

He then asks the cast who among them actually believes Erika's version of events.

A distraught Erika asks: “Can someone please back me the f–k up on what I’m saying?”

Erika's timeline of Tom's diminishing mental capacity also comes into question.

More to the point, Andy says, Erika just isn't as sympathetic or playing this as expected.

He tells her that her fiery persona "lands differently when there are air crash victims."

Of course, Erika is not the sole focus of the Reunion, not even in the full trailer.

Crystal Kung Minkoff also addresses the vicious racist backlash that she has received for appearing on the show.

The cruelty that has been aimed at her over social media is unspeakable. Some people are simply evil.

Kathy Hilton also participates in at least part of the Reunion and has an emotional time during it.

Garcelle and Dorit seem to clash, and Garcelle also comes into conflict with Lisa Rinna.

For that matter, Garcelle seems to openly ask what exactly her castmates want from her, since nothing seems to please them.

No matter what, this four-part Reunion is going to be a mess.

The first part premieres on October 13 -- one week from today.

Will it be a chaotic nightmare? Yes. Would we miss it for anything? Absolutely not.