Erika Jayne Breaks Down: I Was a Trophy Wife! I Don't Know How to Hide Assets!

On this week's RHOBH, Erika Jayne burst into tears over the accusations that she was part of her estranged ex's alleged crimes.

Tom Girardi is accused of fleecing massive amounts of settlement money from his own clients.

Erika wept as she spoke to her castmates about the lawsuits and allegations that are drawing her into this.

She also opened up about how cruel Tom became in the final years of their marriage.

The entire cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had to self-quarantine for a fortnight.

Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Kathy Hilton were all diagnosed with COVID-19.

It turns out that filming a reality show in a densely populated city during a pandemic comes with real risks.

However, the show continued, even over video chat.

Erika spoke with Kyle and with Lisa Rinna remotely, expressing how "f--king horrible" she was feeling.

"This sucks so bad," she emphasized.

"The things that are being said are just wrong," Erika lamented to her castmates.

"People are believing [the allegations] and they're everywhere and it's terrible," she added.

Erika added: "I'm here, by myself, and what's being said, I mean, it's insane that [people are saying that] my divorce is a sham."

"But," Erika acknowledged, "nobody cares about the facts."

In addition to dismissing the claim that her divorce is a "sham" to shield her from the lawsuit against Tom, she explained why it wouldn't work.

Erika noted that she "wouldn't f--king know" how to hide assets, not when Tom was allegedly stealing and certainly not now.

"Divorce is very painful and then having it called a sham is even more painful," Erika said to the confessional camera.

"It took a lot of courage to leave," she noted.

"And it took two seconds for some asshole to say it was a sham and [for] everybody to believe it," Erika observed grimly.

Erika also related to her castmates that the lawsuit is devasting her financially -- and she was already on shaky ground.

She related that Tom had not supported her financially since she left him.

As a result, it is the first and only thing on her mind most days ... and she worries that this fight could continue for years.

After the self-quarantine wound to a close, Lisa Rinna and Crystal Kung Minkoff stopped by for a visit with Erika.

"It's too much pressure," she told them. "So painful when you read things about that lawsuit that says that my divorce is a sham so I could hide assets."

Erika emphasized: "That has big implications and unfortunately people want to believe that."

Erika was happy to speak about her estranged ex, however.

She called Tom "a piece of s--t" who "steals from widows and orphans."

Erika suggested that Tom had some "sadistic" tendencies.

"People think that Erica Jayne brought down Tom Girardi. Tom Girardi brought down Tom Girardi," Erika told the camera.

"I don't want his actions to absolutely kill what I have created. I fear starting over," she admitted.

Erika added: "The only thing I have is my name and the hope that this is not where this ends for me."

"I don't know that there [is] anything I could have done anything differently," Erika reflected.

She explained that she is unsure "because I kept asking and I was continuously shut out."

It was when Erika reunited with Kyle that she totally broke down into a sobbing mess.

"This is so hard, what's happening is so hard," Erika wept. "I have such a story to tell."

Citing how the lawsuit keeps her hands tied, she added: "I can't tell it, because it's not the right time."

Erika expressed: "[Having] the feeling of just not knowing and then these huge things being alleged, and just having to defend yourself."

Erika told Kyle that "it's just a lonely, lonely place to be."

She felt miserable and hopeless "because, God, Kyle, my divorce is not a sham. It's just not."

Erika added: "I mean, nobody wants to be in the position I'm in right now."

"It is really unenviable. Being the possible target of the Federal Criminal Investigation is, like, not cool," Erika understated.

"To have all those things said about you, which are not true," she continued.

Erika added: "And then to have everyone, basically, question everything is lonely and it's quiet."

"And you would be shocked at how quickly people turn on you, how quickly people distance themselves from you," Erika observed.

"Automatically, they turn because they don't want to be involved," she remarked.

Erika noted: They were there when it was good though."

Erika also admitted that, despite her feelings for her estranged ex, Tom was "not good" and she worried about him.

She observed: "Tom is a proud man. One of the reasons that I filed for divorce is the resistance to anything."

Erika explained: "The resistance to a conversation."

Erika detailed: "The resistance to, 'Hey, you know, I've noticed that you can't see well.' 'What are you talking about? I'm fine.'"

She went on: "'No, you can't see well, you can't hear. You're f--king degrading in front of me, and you're ignoring it.'"

Erika also added that tom had "resented" her in her own success, showing hostility and insulting her in recent years.