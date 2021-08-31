Ellie Rose: New 90 Day Fiance Star Shares Pain of Losing Late Husband

One of the two new couples introduced on the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premiere was Ellie Rose and Victor McLean.

Ellie is a 45-year-old restaurant owner in Seattle who is leaving it all behind to go to a small Columbian island.

But Victor is not her first love and will not be her first marriage.

Ellie was married once before ... and lost her husband abruptly just eleven months after they married.

Ellie is a widow, and her late husband's name was Matt.

He passed away in 2004, but his sudden death changed Ellie -- she has never been the same since.

Part of that may be because she was the one who woke up one morning to find that her young, healthy husband had suddenly died.

Before Ellie touched on that trauma or any part of her backstory, we saw her speaking to Victor.

They were discussing the tropical depression that would become Hurricate Iota.

Even before the storm's devastation was apparent, they were both bracing for the winds to strike the island where Victor lives.

Ellie had been planning to bring Victor to the United States on a K-1 visa.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic began just days before his visa interview.

After a while, she realized that she couldn't just wait for him to come to her, and opted to join him.

Very quickly, there was a real question as to whether she would ever be able to do that.

Hurricane Iota, as we saw on the premiere, left devastation and massive flooding in its wake.

Unable to contact the man she loved for days, Ellie was terrified that she had let herself fall in love again ... only to lose him.

“When I was 28 years old I got married," Ellie shared with the camera.

"My husband and I worked on the same street in different bars," she detailed.

"And he was a very happy, fun-loving guy," Ellie described Matt.

"He was the type of guy that when he would walk into a place he would just be, like, “I love this lady! I love her!”" Ellie characterized.

"He just -- he loved me so much," she explained.

“Eleven months after we got married, we went to Atlanta, which is where he was from," Ellie shared.

"I went to bed early that night," Ellie recalled. "And when I woke up, I discovered him and he was dead."

"It changed my life, you know, forever," she lamented.

"It was, um, something you don’t ever get over," Ellie expressed. "And it just… It was awful."

“A few weeks later," Ellie revealed, "the coroner’s report came back and it turned out that he had accidentally overdosed on a prescription painkiller."

"I just feel like I was never the same after that," she admitted.

This has impacted her love life in obvious ways.

“After losing my husband in that manner, its been hard to open up my heart completely to someone," Ellie confessed.

She explained that this is "because of that fear of losing them and going through that process again.”

That is more than understandable.

Matt passed away on August 7, 2004.

That was 17 years ago -- about 16 years before this was filmed.

Though we are happy for Ellie that she was able to move on, many viewers are alarmed by some apparent red flags in her new romance.

Meeting Victor was obviously a source of happiness for Ellie, and that is great.

The two are age-appropriate (she in her mid-forties, he in his late thirties)

Moving to be with him does mean leaving everything behind, including her beloved pizza restaurant.

Ellie's plan to leave her pizza restaurant in the hands of a trusted colleague make sense.

Of course, there are some strong hints that she's not really planning to leave Seattle forever.

Ellie can't come out and say it on the show, but it looks like the plan was to live with Victor for a few months until he can do the K-1 visa.

However, Victor cheated on Ellie, as she revealed to the cameras.

This wasn't a fling or a one-night stand.

This other woman was living with him, and Victor apparently told her that Ellie was an "ex" when she found their messages.

Though Victor did (allegedly) break up with his side piece (if it's fair to apply that label to one or the other), that was ... weird.

It's not just cheating. It's lying and manipulation.

As Ellie's good friend HIromi warned the camera, that could just be the tip of the iceberg rather than a once-and-done affair.

Like Hiromi, viewers have their concerns about the relationship.

Is Ellie too suspicious for it to work? Or is she not suspicious enough to see through Victor?

The season has scarcely begun, so we're sure that we'll have many more surprises in store.