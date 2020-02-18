Duane Chapman: I Should Never Have Proposed to Moon Angell!!

Dog's Most Wanted star Duane Chapman is not dating Moon Angell and acknowledges that the thought of him dating again is hurting his family.

In a new interview, he talks about grieving Beth eight months later and how he regrets proposing to Moon.

Duane "Dog The Bounty Hunter" Chapman sat down for a lengthy interview with Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier.

"Oh, I miss her," he laments, speaking of the late Beth Chapman, who passed away in June after a battle with cancer.

"Eight months," Duane ramearks. "That's the worst part, it seems like yesterday."

"And they say 'time heals all wounds,'" he observes. "No, it doesn’t."

Duane notes that he misses "her comments, her touch, her smell."

"Her encouragement," he continues, "her, 'I am going to hire a real bounty hunter if you don't catch this guy.'"

Some would consider that negging or even toxic, but different couples have different love languages.

Duane adds: "Her teasing me, her [saying], 'We say the blessing before we eat.'"

Duane admits that he is reluctant to admit it "because I am such a macho, macho man."

"But she was the glue that held my family together," he characterizes.

"So now I got to redo it and restaple everybody," Duane says, "and we are all kind of brawling right now."

Indeed, last month his adult daughter Lyssa was arrested during a family spat.

The idea of Duane's next romantic venture has his family split at the seams.

"Well, the girls are very upset because of other girls I'd be looking at," Duane shares.

He says: "Or they may say, 'Dad, they just like you because you are Dog the Bounty Hunter. They don't like you because you are Dwayne or Dad.'"

"The boys are like, 'Dad, you know, if you love them, if you like them, we are for you or whatever you decide,'" Duane reveals.

"I am very lonesome," Duane confesses.

He says that he had turned to his assistant, Moon Angell, for emotional support because "she knew Beth."

"And she talked about Beth constantly," he explains, "'Remember what Beth used to tell us,' and of course I would light right up when she'd say that."

"I was infatuated with a dream," Duane poetically states.

"She still works for me, and takes care of the finances," Duane announces regarding Moon.

But she no longer lives with him. Her belongings are no longer in Beth's closet.

"I kind of embarrassed her a little bit," he laments, "and I shouldn't have."

Duane is referring to when he asked for her hand in marriage on television.

"I swear on my mama and on Beth that [the Dr. Oz proposal] was not rehearsed," Duane promises.

It did sound rehearsed, and so did Moon's response, but you know what? Sometimes being on TV is just plain awkward.

He adds: "And you saw Dr. Oz was even like, 'Oh my god.'"

"I knew I was gonna do it way before I done it," Duane shares, "and I said, 'This will stop these rumors.'"

"When I said it, I think I was about ready to cry," Duane admits.

That was readily apparent.

He explains is reasoning: "but I knew that she would say no, and once she said no, that did it."

"And 98 percent of the rumors went away," Duane opines, "the lies went away."

"Yes, I am going to be honest with you ... I think I would have because it was more accessible," Duane says of the idea of romancing Moon.

"'No one will ever love you like Beth did,'" he says that she told him. "'You better stop looking for that because there is no woman alive that will ever love you like that.'"

"When you lose a spouse, man or woman, you are looking for that again," Duane expresses.

"So you look for that and for someone to tell you that," he adds. "It kind of stopped me dead in my tracks."

"I'm like, wow, so she's kind of cold-blooded," Duane says. "She knows how to stop me and that's kind of a direct point."

"It's almost time" to start looking for a partner, he shares, but he doesn't feel emotionally prepared.

"I can maybe go out with a girl and eat and date a little, if that's a date?" Duane adds.

"Where, how, do you date today? I've forgotten!" he admits. Honestly? A lot of people feel that way.

On Valentine's Day, Duane posted a tribute to Beth.

"How I wish upon a star where are YOU BETH WHERE ARE YOU !!" he wrote on Instagram.

Clearly, he needs to take his time and heal before he is ready to pour his heart and soul into a new relationship.

And quite frankly, it sounds like the whole family needs to heal.