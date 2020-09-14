Drunk David Eason Kills, EATS Family Pet In Disgusting Video: Watch If You Must!

If you're a grownup who eats meat, we assume you're under no delusions about where it comes from.

You may not like to think about it, especially if you're a lover of our four-legged friends, but until we reach the point where meat can be grown in labs, every hamburger, pork chop, and chicken cutlet was made possible by the death of an animal.

But there's a difference between the slaughter house worker or the independent farmer who respectfully takes the life of an animal who was raised for the purposes of feeding humans ... and the sadistic insanity that David Eason just posted on Instagram.

Yes, David has slaughtered another one of his children's pets.

And his time, he documented the carnage on Instagram.

"This is a ham. It's a butt," David begins, as though we needed something else to make fun of him for.

After announing that he's changed things up by devouring the ass of a different swamp creature than usual, David went on to explain that the goat is none other thsn Elvis, a pet who had lived on his since his infancy.

"It's Elvis, the little baby we had last year," he added.

Yes, in case the footage of a sh-tfaced David talking with his mouth full wasn't nauseating enough, this troglodyte felt the need to add that he had taken the life of yet another of his kids' pets.

It was just last year that Eason shot and killed the family dog -- an 10-pound French bulldog puppy -- prompting a CPS investigation that caused him to temporarily lose custody of his children.

His wife, Jenelle Evans, has been posting YouTube videos about how traumatic the whole experience was.

But with one 10-second Instagram clip, David just undermined all her BS and confirmed he would do it again in a heartbeat.

To be clear, there's absolutely nothing wrong with raising your own food.

But there's a massive difference between ethical subsistence farming and recording a video in which you drunkenly devour your kids' pet.

"My husband is pretty country and had multiple pet goats," one Instagram commenter wrote.

"I asked if they ever ate his goats, he was like hell no they were pets."

The commenter continued: "My 9 year old overheard us & said they must be poor if they are eating their pet."

And folks, it seems that 9-year-old is savvy enough to understand that he was able to piece togather reality of the Easons' situation based on a David's latest sad act of desperation.

We've known for a while that Jenelle is broke, but now we know the situation on The Land is so desperate that David feels he has no choice but to slaughter and eat a family pet.

Not only that, he's so bored and desperate for attention, that he feels he has to document the occasion on Instagram.

Not just document it, but do so complete with a shot of the goat's head in a trash can surrounded by beer cans.

Exactly like something out of a serial killer movie.

We know what you're thinking -- wouldn't David have an easier time feeding his family if he were looking for a job instead of getting hammered in the middle of the day?

Couldn't he and Jenelle go to some sort of food pantry and accept help instead of further traumatizing their children by slaughterig yet another beloved pet?

The sad fact is, there are many actions that Jenelle and David could take to improve their situation.

But they'll never take them, because they're garbage human beings, and the only reality show they should ever appear on is COPS.

Why did David feel the need to make this video?

Why does he take so much pleasure in psycholgically tormenting his own kids and stepchildren?

And does he not realize that blonde dye job makes him look lilke what would happen if Billuy Idol discovered meth?

We may never have the answers to all of these questions, but one thing is for certain:

When it comes to cruel, repugnant behavior, David Eason remains the absolute GOAT.