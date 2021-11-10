Dorit Kemsley Describes Harrowing Home Invasion: I Begged for My Kids' Lives

Late last month, Dorit Kemsley was robbed at gunpoint by home invaders while her children slept in the same house.

As much as she feared for her own survival, her primary concern was her kids.

Dorit is now grappling with the trauma as she processes that awful night.

But her children were spared from it. In fact, Dorit says that she was able to keep them from learning that it happened at all.

Law enforcement is seeking the public's help in identifying the home invaders who broke into Dorit Kemsley's Encino home.

Authorities have released surveillance video of the crime in their search for answers.

Meanwhile, Dorit is struggling to feel safe, even as she acknowledges how lucky she was.

“I’m trying to put one foot in front of the other," Dorit told Teddi Mellencamp and Extra.

“First of all, I was completely taken off guard,” she described.

“They were surprised to see me at home…" Dorit recounted.

"When they did, they pushed me to the ground," Dorit described.

She added: "They said, ‘Who else is in the home?’”

“There was someone else who said, ‘Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,’" Dorit described.

"And," Dorit admitted, "all I could think of, ‘I have to save those babies.’"

"I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their life," she described.

Dorit added: “I said, ‘I don’t care about any of it, take it all. You can have it all. Please, I’m a mother of babies. Please, they need me. Please don’t hurt me.’”

“I stayed very calm because I knew they were very panicked," Dorit shared.

"And if I didn’t," she knew, "the situation could have gone a lot worse.”

“I fought for mine and my kids’ lives, and I got lucky…" Dorit affirmed.

"My kids didn’t wake up," Dorit said, "and they don’t know anything about it.”

She shared that because her kids are not currently attending real school, they were none the wiser even after the fact.

Still, Dorit continues to grapple with the after effects of that kind of trauma.

“The panic attacks are coming… And feeling safe?" Dorit expressed.

"How am I ever going to feel safe again?" she added. "How do I protect my children?"

Dorit explained: "I’m going through all of that.”

Dorit returned to filming almost immediately after her brush with the home invaders.

She shared that her castmates have been “beyond supportive"

"They’re with me tracking this process," Dorit said, "and it’s going to be a process, a long one -- that, I know.”

Dorit also made it clear that it was her choice to resume filming.

Production, she confirmed, had gone out of their way to be supportive of her in this painful time.

Clearly, she felt that returning to work was the best way to keep things normal for her children and perhaps even for her own mental health.

It is reported that the armed intruders escaped with as much as $1 million in valuables.

Objects can be replaced. One's life, and the lives of one's children, cannot.

We hope that Dorit can take comfort in that the choices that she made kept herself and her children alive.