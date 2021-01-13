Donald Trump Responds to Impeachment, Claims to Condemn Violence

About two hours after getting impeached for the second time, Donald Trump has released a video in which he responds to the charge of inciting a violent mob to rebel against the U.S, government.

The President is unusually calm and reasonable in the footage, likely because he finally realizes what's at stake.

This is essentially a plea to Mitch McConnell and several other Senators not to convict him when the body reconvenes and hearing the impeachment case later this month.

“Mob violence goes against everything I believe in and everything our movement stands for,” Trump says in the video, without taking any responsibility for his own actions that led to last week’s events.

Trump, of course, told supporters gathered in Washington D.C last Wednesday to march on the Capitol and not to accept an election he has falsely labeled as "rigged" for months.

His supporters then followers orders.

They committed the treasonous act of attacking the Capitol, causing the building to go on lockdown and causing five people to die in the siege.

In the hours and days that followed, Trump referred to these perpetrators as "very special Patriots" and said his remarks a short time before their insurrection were "totally appropriate."

A total of 237 Congresspeople, including 10 Republicans, disagreed on Thursday, however.

They voted to impeach Trump for a second time, about a year after he was also impeached for obstruction of justice.

Down the line, the Senate will meet and decide to either exonerate Trump... or convict him for his role in this deadly riot.

Even McConnell has made it sound like he's open to a conviction.

Which explains Trump's tone in this new video.

“No true supporters of mine could ever endorse political violence," he says here.

"No true supporter of mine could disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag. No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans."

He continues as follows:

"If you do any of these things, you are not supporting our movement -- you are attacking it. And you are attacking our country. We cannot tolerate it."

This is the most reasonable thing Donaldd Trump has ever said.

But he previously said SO much about a rigged election, and he previously encouraged his voters to rise up against the system, and he failed to say this in the immediate aftermath of the insurrection...

... that it's all way too little and far too late.

Heck, in the wake of the seditious act, Trump defended the white supremacists and other followers who raided the Capitol.

"These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away," the President Tweeted.

He has since been banned from Twitter... and Facebook... and Instagram... and even Pinterest.

Saidd Nancy Pelosi after Trump was impeached:

Today, in a bipartisan way the House demonstrated that no one is above the law, not even the President of the United States.

That Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to our country and that once again we honor our oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help us God.

And now, I sadly and with a heart broken over what this means to our country, of a president who would incite insurrection, will sign the engrossment of the article of impeachment.

Watch Trump's video right here.

And right now.