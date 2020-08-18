Did Florian Sukaj Cheat on Stacey Silva?

With the premiere of Darcey & Silva, things are starting off dramatically for one of the twins.

Did Florian cheat on Stacey? If so, what is her family going to do about it?

Darcey & Stacey premiered this week.

It is one of the most controversial shows in 90 Day Fiance's history, which is saying a lot.

We don't mean that the show's contents are incendiary. We just mean that a lot of folks on social media seem to despise the stars.

Stacey is 46 years old. Her fiance, Florian Sukaj, is about two decades younger.

He's young, he's hot, he's Albanian, and despite a limited grasp of English, he proposed to her within 10 days of meeting her.

Stacey said yes for reasons that will become obvious the moment that you see the next photo.

In the pilot of their show, Darcey took her concerns over Florian's fidelity to her father.

"My dad, he’s there for everybody," Darcey noted. "He’s mentored us throughout life and protected us."

"Which is why I feel like I need to tell him something about Florian," she explained. "He isn’t gonna like it, but he needs to know."

“Recently, there was some not so good news," Darcey told him. "There were these pictures online of Florian and some girl."

She added: "He said, ‘Oh, it was nothing.’ But it looks a little, uh, sketchy to me.”

The unknown woman kissed Florian on the cheek in one photo. In another they drove together in a car. In another, they appeared in bed together while in a state of undress.

“There’s a little part of me that believes Florian is using Stacey for the visa,” Darcey admitted to the camera.

“But," she said of her twin, "I feel like she’s blinded by the love.”

“It looks like he freaking cheated," Darcey told her father. "She forgave him because she believes and trusts Florian. But she could be gullible."

At this point, her father expressed concerns -- saying that if this guy posted the photos, surely there's an innocuous explanation.

But Darcey countered, because it wasn't Florian who posted the pics -- it was the other woman.

“If he’s got a side chick, then you’re an asshole,” Mike Silva said frankly to the camera. “And in my opinion, there’s no excuse. It’s done."

"When he gets here, he and I will have a private conversation," Mike announced.

He added: "And I will ask him very directly, ‘What happened? What’s in that picture?’"

Mike clarified that his conversation will take place "Just between me and him. Man to man.”

Meanwhile, Stacey confidently shared: “He told me that nothing happened."

Florian told her "that she just kept wanting to take pictures with him and make it look like they were a couple when she knew that we were together.”

“He blocked her and hasn’t talked to since and he promised me that nothing like this would ever, ever happen again," Stacey said. "I’m just trusting and believing and having faith that what he says is true.”

Darcey learned the hard way that a dude being super duper hot and expressing a desire to marry you does not mean that it will end well.

Perhaps Stacey will benefit from her twin's experience.

Or maybe this is just a big misunderstanding? Only time will tell, we guess.