Denise Richards Cries, Denies Everything, Begs Bravo to Stop Filming

On last week's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi Glanville told everyone about banging Denise Richards.

In this clip, we can see her tearful denials to her castmates ... followed by acting out in an attempt to make the footage unusable.

In this sneak peek clip of Wednesday night's new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards is in tears.

"Are you f--king kidding me?" a visibly crying Denise exclaims to her castmates. They are all at dinner at a restaurant.

Then, in a slightly different indignant tone, she repeats: "Are you f--king kidding me?"

The subject matter is not difficult to guess -- they are discussing Brandi Glanville's claims that the two slept together.

"She's just out to get you for no reason?" Teddi asks incredulously.

From her tone and her words, it is very clear that Teddi is finding Denise's tearful denials hard to believe.

Garcelle Beauvais chimes in: "And why would she be out to get you?"

The tone of her question may be doubtful, but she is giving Denise an opening to theorize about Brandi's motives.

"I have no idea!" Denise protests. So much for that opportunity, we guess.

"If Brandi and Denise did sleep together," Garcelle says to the confessional camera, "she doesn't have to tell these ladies."

"That's her business," she affirms. She is absolutely right.

In a humorous tone, Garcelle then admits: "I want to get to the bottom of it, though." (I just love Garcelle)

"Guys, I'm going through so much stuff," Denise then laments.

She insists that "it has nothing do with any of us."

Denise adds: "It has nothing to do with this show."

At this point, Denise appears to be attempting to make it impossible for the footage to be used on the show.

"And Bravo, Bravo, Bravo," Denise chants, as if it were an incantation to disable the cameras.

Obviously, we are seeing the footage. All that Denise's antics caused was for her own silliness to air to viewers.

Erika Jayne is visibly annoyed by Denise's attempts at sabotage. They all signed up to do the show. Denise is being disrespectful to all of them.

But it is Dorit Kemsley who speaks up, because Denise acting up like this makes trouble for everyone.

"Honey, you have to stop saying that," Dorit urges Denise, who is clearly getting on everyone's last nerve with her attempt to opt out of the show.

Denise's behavior is clearly an embarrassment to multiple ladies.

They are trying to have a frank, adult discussion. They are also trying to do their jobs -- which means talking about their lives and drama.

Denise is trying to opt out. You can clearly see at the end of the clip how unhappy her companions are with her.

Fans are still divided over whether Brandi or Denise is telling the truth. Castmates, however, seem to be siding with Brandi.

As many fans have pointed out, Denise's denials seem so flagrantly over-the-top, much more so than they would expect from a famous person hearing a fake story.

Seeing Denise try (and fail) to force producers to start filming is not going to help her case in the ways that she seems to imagine.