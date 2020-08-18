Denise Richards: Brandi Glanville FAKED Proof of Our Affair!

As we all know, this is the week when Brandi Glanville will whip out "proof" of her alleged affair with Denise Richards.

But in this footage, Denise is trying to preempt Brandi -- by claiming that any "proof" is a lie.

Before we get into Denise in this clip, we have to talk about what's in this teaser.

Brandi Glanville is seated with several Housewives back in the US at Teddi Mellencamp's baby shower.

When asked, she affirms that she's "not f--king lying" and has evidence that she's telling the truth.

Now, the previews at the end of last week did not, of course, reveal those receipts.

We got one hazy look at Brandi's phone, presumably as she is looking up whatever evidence she has in store.

But that was not the most eye-catching moment of the teaser.

Because, during the promo, it became clear that Brandi shared some explicit details of her alleged affair with Denise.

It sounded, at one point, like she was announcing that she had "sucked her tit" or "sucked her tits."

That said, we have to acknowledge the possibility that, through the bleeping, Brandi was actually saying "clit." We can't yet know for sure.

Whatever Brandi says, the reactions of the Housewives are priceless.

Kyle Richards fully reenacts the Surprised Pikachu Meme.

And Dorit slowly brings her hands to her face without quite touching her face, blending drama with class (and skincare).

Anyway, in this brief sneak peek clip that we have included in this post, Denise makes some claims.

She insists to Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais, arguably her only supporters other than Lisa, that Brandi has nothing.

Denise says: "You know why? I’m not f--king stupid."

Denise dials up the drama on her face in a way that looks like she's trying too hard.

Then, she conjures up a theory that she hopes will preemptively explain away anything that Brandi might show.

"But, I’ll never forget this. Charlie’s ex-wife had an app that would make it look like text messages even to Charlie. You can change numbers."

Garcelle, who has been quietly in Denise's corner for this whole drama, was sitting and listening respectful.

But even she cracks when Denise spins this new alibi, covering her face and blurting out "oh god, Denise."

Denise continues, saying "that is the f--king truth."

Are there apps to fake text messages? Of course. And DMs and Instagram posts and tweets and more.

You don't need an app. You can likely find a site to do it without downloading anything, for free, and the search will take seconds.

But these tools will fabricate screenshots to look however you want. Actual text messages can be authenticated.

Kyle, like many fans, has pointed out that Denise seems to keep coming back with more reasons why Brandi's story isn't true.

First, she tearfully denied it and then tried to sabotage the footage so that Bravo could not air it. That did not work.

Then, 24 hours later, she claimed that, actually, Brandi had made wild claims about Lisa Rinna -- a deflection that Lisa did not appreciate.

Now, we see her telling Garcelle and Dorit that anything Brandi might show them is fake.

We don't know what Brandi will show them, and it's probably not a smoking gun.

But if it is fake, that will likely be something that can be proven. If it's real, that can likely be proven. Denise is sounding very silly about all of this.