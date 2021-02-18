Demi Lovato Suffered Stroke, Has Brain Damage

It's been almost three years since Demi Lovato suffered an overdose that nearly claimed her life.

At the time of the incident, Lovato had been sober for six years.

Understandably, the pop icon has been reluctant to open up about her relapse and her long, painful recovery.

But that's about to change ...

A new documentary about the darkest days of Demi's life is soon to premiere on YouTube.

And the trailer for the film has already left fans absolutely stunned.

"I had three strokes," Lovato says in the preview that was released on Wednesday.

"I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes," the 28-year-old adds.

We've known for years that the overdose brought Demi to the brink of death.

But until now, no one outside of the singer's inner circle was aware of just how close she came to passing away.

Even if she survived, brain damage from three strokes could have left Demi immobilized or comatose for life.

It's not hard to see why it's taken her so long to share her full account of this near-tragedy.

What's amazing is that she was ever able to find the courage to revisit this painful chapter from her past.

"I crossed a line that I had never crossed," Lovato says in the trailer.

Clearly, delving into her emotional state at that time is just as painful for Demi as sharing the details of the overdose itself.

Helping her in the task of painting this picture are her closest friends and family members.

"Are we talking about heroin? Are we doing that?" Lovato's friend, actor Matthew Scott Montgomery, asks at one point.

"We're watching all of her blood come out of her body into a machine," Demi's mother, Dianna De La Garza, shares.

At one point, Demi completely lost her sense of vision, a moment that Montgomery recalls with obvious horror.

During a recent press conference promoting the documentary, Demi revealed the ways in which she's still physically affected by her near-death experience.

"I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don't drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision," she told reporters.

"And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry," the singer added.

"I dealt with a lot of the repercussions and I feel like they are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again," Demi continued.

It would be easy for Demi to be bitter about the ways in which her lifestyle has been impacted, but it appears that takes a very different view of the matter.

"I'm grateful for those reminders, but I'm so grateful that I was someone that didn't have to do a lot of rehabbing," she said.

"The rehabbing came on the emotional side."

In a recent interview with People magazine, Lovato stated that for all the pain she's endured, she wouldn't change a thing about the past three years of her life.

"It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything," Demi told the outlet.

"I'm so proud of the person I am today," she added.

"And I'm so proud that people get to see it in this documentary and I couldn't be more grateful that I had someone by my side."

And we're sure her fans are even more proud of her for all that she's overcome.