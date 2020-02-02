Demi Lovato Sings the National Anthem: Grade It!

From a near-death experience to the country's most prominent stage.

It's safe to say Demi Lovato has come a long way.

About a year and a half after the singer almost died from a drug overdose, Lovato took to the center of the football field in Miami and belted out a version of the national anthem.

Pretty incredible, right?

The artist, decked out in all-white, needed just over two minutes to get through the Star-Spangled Banner, belting out a rendition that, so far, has received mostly positive reviews on the Internet.

The following may be a little grainy, but it's a glimpse at Demi doing her thing...

... in front of, literally, hundreds of millions of viewers.

On the Sunday morning before her performance, the 27-year-old pop star re-shared a tweet of hers from 10 years ago.

And you may be stunned to see what it said.

"One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl," the message read from February 7, 2010. "Onnnee dayyy...."

How about that, huh?!? Demi seemed to have spoken this dream into existence.

Performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl is, of course, a giant honor -- one previously reserved for the likes of Gladys Knight (2019), Pink (2018), Luke Bryan (2017), Lady Gaga (2016) and Idina Menzel (2015) in recent years.

How did Demi fare? How did she compare?

Lovato’s appearance at the Super Bowl is part of her slow and gradual return to the public eye; the superstar has kept a low profile since her near-fatal overdose in July 2018.

Prior to her Grammys performance last Sunday, Lovato told Apple Music:

“It’s taken me a long time to even get this far, which is performing a song that’s so vulnerable to me on a stage in front of all of my peers and co-workers and people I look up to.

"It’s nerve-wracking to think about, but at the same time, I’m grateful I have this opportunity.”

Watch the national anthem performance here!