Demi Lovato on Realizing They Were Nonbinary: Meditation Helped Me Know Myself!

by at .

Earlier this year, Demi Lovato came out as nonbinary, and it wasn't a realization that they made overnight.

Before coming out publicly, Demi had been telling loved ones about their gender and pronouns.

All of that came after a journey of self-discovery.

In a new interview, Demi is opening up about how meditation allowed them to embrace their authentic self.

Becky G Interviews Demi Lovato

The beautiful and talented Becky G has an upcoming Facebook Watch series.

On the premiere of Face to Face With Becky G, she sits down with fellow singer and actor Demi Lovato.

As you can see in this sneak peek, Becky congratulates her friend on living their best life as their authentic self.

Becky G Offers Congratulations

"I started learning so much about myself during quarantine," Demi recalled.

"I started meditating," they shared, "and I had meditated in the years before."

"But," Demi admitted, "nothing like what happened in quarantine."

Demi Lovato Speaks About Meditation

"When I started assessing my spiritually," Demi noted.

They explained: "I realized my masculine energy was just as prominent as my feminine energy."

Demi continued: "I came to the conclusion, I identify as nonbinary and gender non-conforming."

Becky G speaks with Demi Lovato

Demi reflected upon this journey and knew that it should not remain private.

Instead, they decided that this was "very important to share with other people."

Demi explained that this was "because I know there is someone out there dealing with the same thoughts I was having."

Demi Lovato chats with Becky G

"And I just want people out there to know," Demi affirmed.

They noted that this applies "especially young people."

It is young people "who are entering a world where they might not feel secure or scared to come out."

Demi Lovato Hosts Unidentified

"I want to show people that it's OK," Demi explained.

"And," they added, "it feels really, really great."

Living a lie because it's convenient or more comfortable for others is never as happy as authenticity, even if that authenticity comes with marginalization and bigotry.

Demi In White

To Demi's point, someone who is living in the closet about their gender or sexuality is not avoiding bigotry or marginalization.

They are actively experiencing it and it is holding them back.

That was what Demi went through for a while.

Demi Lovato Searches for Extraterrestrial Intelligence

In 2020, Demi became engaged. It was ill-fated and short-lived.

They have since admitted that this engagement also set them back on their journey of self-realization.

We are certainly glad that Demi got back on track, and is sharing their story and experience with the world.

Demi Lovato Expresses Herself

For too long, many people have misunderstood what it means to be trans, and assumed that this could not be them.

But trans people aren't born with an extra toe or a birthmark.

Instead, they were arbitrarily assigned a gender identity at birth that does not fit who they are.

Demi Lovato on a Different Kind of Tour

The trans community, which includes all nonbinary folks, is not growing because of "trends."

Rather, more and more people feel safer coming out and knowing that there exists language and communities to describe their experiences.

And more people, like Demi, are realizing that once vague, dismissed misgivings over their assigned identities can be examined.

Demi Lovato, Alien Hunter

Some people are happy with their assigned gender. Some people aren't.

Some are pretty neutral no matter how much soul-searching they do.

But it's a great idea for everyone to follow in Demi's meditative footsteps. Don't we all want to better understand ourselves?

Show Comments
Star:
Demi Lovato
Related Videos:
Demi Lovato Videos
Uploaded by:
Uploaded:
Duration:

Demi Lovato Biography

Lovato
Many think Demi Lovato is being groomed to be the next huge Disney star. She appeared in the movie Camp Rock, alongside those gorgeous... More »
Born
Birthplace
Dallas, Texas
Full Name
Demetria Devonne Lovato

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Photos

Becky G Interviews Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Speaks About Meditation
Demi Lovato on a Different Kind of Tour
Demi Lovato Searches for Extraterrestrial Intelligence
Demi Lovato Hosts Unidentified
Demi Lovato, Alien Hunter

Demi Lovato Quotes

I hope to do a collaboration with Kelly Clarkson. [She] has been my idol growing.

Demi Lovato

I'm very uncoordinated. I'm surprised I don't fall onstage more.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Videos

Demi Lovato on Realizing They Were Nonbinary: Meditation Helped Me Know Myself!
Demi Lovato on Realizing They Were Nonbinary: Meditation Helped Me Know Myself!
Demi Lovato Apologizes For Beefing With Frozen Yogurt Joint She Claimed "Triggered" Her
Demi Lovato Apologizes For Beefing With Frozen Yogurt Joint She Claimed "Triggered" Her
Demi Lovato: I Cut My Hair to Free Me from Christian Gender Expectations! It Worked!
Demi Lovato: I Cut My Hair to Free Me from Christian Gender Expectations! It Worked!