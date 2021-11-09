Demi Lovato on Realizing They Were Nonbinary: Meditation Helped Me Know Myself!

Earlier this year, Demi Lovato came out as nonbinary, and it wasn't a realization that they made overnight.

Before coming out publicly, Demi had been telling loved ones about their gender and pronouns.

All of that came after a journey of self-discovery.

In a new interview, Demi is opening up about how meditation allowed them to embrace their authentic self.

The beautiful and talented Becky G has an upcoming Facebook Watch series.

On the premiere of Face to Face With Becky G, she sits down with fellow singer and actor Demi Lovato.

As you can see in this sneak peek, Becky congratulates her friend on living their best life as their authentic self.

"I started learning so much about myself during quarantine," Demi recalled.

"I started meditating," they shared, "and I had meditated in the years before."

"But," Demi admitted, "nothing like what happened in quarantine."

"When I started assessing my spiritually," Demi noted.

They explained: "I realized my masculine energy was just as prominent as my feminine energy."

Demi continued: "I came to the conclusion, I identify as nonbinary and gender non-conforming."

Demi reflected upon this journey and knew that it should not remain private.

Instead, they decided that this was "very important to share with other people."

Demi explained that this was "because I know there is someone out there dealing with the same thoughts I was having."

"And I just want people out there to know," Demi affirmed.

They noted that this applies "especially young people."

It is young people "who are entering a world where they might not feel secure or scared to come out."

"I want to show people that it's OK," Demi explained.

"And," they added, "it feels really, really great."

Living a lie because it's convenient or more comfortable for others is never as happy as authenticity, even if that authenticity comes with marginalization and bigotry.

To Demi's point, someone who is living in the closet about their gender or sexuality is not avoiding bigotry or marginalization.

They are actively experiencing it and it is holding them back.

That was what Demi went through for a while.

In 2020, Demi became engaged. It was ill-fated and short-lived.

They have since admitted that this engagement also set them back on their journey of self-realization.

We are certainly glad that Demi got back on track, and is sharing their story and experience with the world.

For too long, many people have misunderstood what it means to be trans, and assumed that this could not be them.

But trans people aren't born with an extra toe or a birthmark.

Instead, they were arbitrarily assigned a gender identity at birth that does not fit who they are.

The trans community, which includes all nonbinary folks, is not growing because of "trends."

Rather, more and more people feel safer coming out and knowing that there exists language and communities to describe their experiences.

And more people, like Demi, are realizing that once vague, dismissed misgivings over their assigned identities can be examined.

Some people are happy with their assigned gender. Some people aren't.

Some are pretty neutral no matter how much soul-searching they do.

But it's a great idea for everyone to follow in Demi's meditative footsteps. Don't we all want to better understand ourselves?