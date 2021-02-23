Demi Lovato Reveals Darkest Struggles Amidst Addiction, Overdose

Recently, Demi Lovato announced that she's finally ready to discuss her nearly fatal overdose.

In fact, she revealed that she came closer to death than anyone realized.

Now, Demi is speaking outside of the trailer about why it's so important for her to share her story.

She wants others to learn from her mistakes, even as it means delving into her darkest moments.

Demi Lovato spoke to Ellen DeGeneres, as you can see in this clip, about her upcoming docuseries.

"I talk about a lot [in the docuseries]," Demi shared with the host.

The 28-year-old survivor is not holding back, and she has a reason for that.

"The world has been so loving and accepting of me telling my story," Demi affirmed.

Everyone was collectively relieved at her survival and recovery.

"And just," she expressed, "there's been so much love and support."

"What's great is we live in a time when nobody's perfect," Demi acknowledged.

"And," she observed, "we're not gonna get role models by watching people not make mistakes."

"We are going to meet and learn from our role models who have overcome their deepest, darkest struggles," Demi declared.

"I wanted to show everyone," Demi began, before pivoting "first I wanted to set the record straight."

Demi recognized that "a lot of stories were going around that time."

Having seen them for herself, Demi realized that there were accounts "that didn't really know what exactly had happened."

"I just wanted to tell the world, 'Hey, this is what happened, this is how I got through it, and hopefully this can help you too,'" Demi reasoned.

"Because this journey has been such a wild ride," she noted.

"But," Demi added in contrast, "I've learned so much."

She said that she took stock of what she learned "and I can't wait to share it with the world."

We are all excited to see her docuseries, though of course our enthusiasm is tempered by knowledge of how grim the subject will be at times.

Ellen expressed her eagerness to see it, so Demi promised a private screening for her and Portia.

Demi suffered three strokes and a heart attack in the wake of the 2018 overdose.

At one point, she recently revealed, doctors informed her that she likely only had 5 to 10 minutes remaining to live.

That is jaw-droppingly frightening, and we are so glad that Demi is alive today to share her story.

