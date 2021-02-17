Demi Burnett Apologizes for Wearing Confederate Flag Jacket: I'm Disgusted With Myself!

More than one member of the Bachelor Fam has been caught up in Rachael Kirkconnell's racism scandal.

Fans opposed to racism are hoping to see more accountability from stars (and a certain host).

Demi Burnett is getting in front of the issue after a photo of her resurfaced.

She explains exactly why she was wearing a jacket with the Confederate Flag on it ... and how very sorry she is.

"PR team would’ve told me to ignore it and act like it didn’t happen," Demi Burnett tweeted.

"But that doesn’t sit right with me," she explained. "I’m very sorry for my ignorance."

That tweet was accompanied by two videos, which we have merged for your viewing convenience.

"F--k it. People are telling me I shouldn't say anything, I'm going to say something about this," Demi began her off-the-cuff remarks in the video.

"So," she explained, "there's been this picture that's been resurfaced of me wearing a jacket that had a Confederate flag on it."

The Confederate Flag is one of the most notorious symbols of racism in the world -- particularly in the United States.

"That jacket was given to me by my ex," Demi explained. "His dad actually gave it to me."

"And," she confessed with shame, "I had no idea the weight that the Confederate flag held whenever I was wearing it."

It is sad to say that a lot of people have only understood how evil that symbol is in recent years -- though of course, that is no excuse.

“I just wore it for that one night and it was a Yeezy jacket, I thought it was so cool," Demi recalled.

She characterized her thoughts on the jacket at the time: "I was like, ‘Yeah, Yeezy!’"

"Pay attention to that … that’s ignorance," Demi remarked.

"That’s ignorant of me not to pay attention to the Confederate flag," Demi emphasized.

She added: "Even more ignorant of me to not even know how harmful that is to people."

"So, like, yeah, I royally f--ked up wearing that," she wholeheartedly admitted.

"I am so f–king sorry," Demi affirmed. "I’m disgusted with myself. I’m embarrassed."

She then acknowledged: "It doesn’t even matter how I feel. I’m just so f--king sorry."

"That’s not what I stand for," Demi stressed. "That’s not what I’m about.”

“I’ve been an ignorant, self-absorbed sack of s--t for most of my life," Demi characterized.

"So, I genuinely had no idea what I was representing by wearing the jacket," she explained, but made it clear that it was not an excuse.

Demi stressed: "I have no excuses … I know better now, did not know better then."

"Be better than me," she implored her fans. "Don’t look up to me. Look up to being better than me."

"I really f--king hate myself for being ignorant," Demi noted.

She concluded: "This is the time to change the world, make it better -- and I made it worse. So I’m really, really sorry.”

The photo of Demi wearing the Yeezy jacket featuring the Confederate Flag first surfaced on her ex-boyfriend's Instagram Stories.

That ex-boyfriend was Slater Davis, whom she dated in early 2020.

Though fans have noted that many people have worn clothing without noticing every detail ... that's a huge, infamous hate symbol.

The Confederate Flag represents the bad guys from the American Civil War -- people who fought a deadly war of secession for the expressed purpose of retaining slavery.

Additionally, the Confederate "stars and bars" are used internationally as a surrogate for the Nazi Swastika in countries where displaying Nazi imagery is illegal.

It was Kanye West's decision to put the symbol on a jacket (Yeezy is his brand). It was Demi's decision to wear it. We're glad that she has also chosen to apologize.