David Eason Pistol-Whipping Video: Can Someone Call CPS, Please? Now?

Back in June, former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason was arrested for pistol-whipping a friend of his wife, Jenelle Evans.

Eason was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

To the horror of fans, but not necessarily their surprise, he was eventually able to cut a deal to get the charges dropped.

The incident served as an upsetting reminder that Jenelle and David's relationship is defined by violence and instability.

We all know this, and that despite some reservations, she has no intention of ever leaving him. But today is different.

Now, video of the incident has emerged on Instagram.

Grimly, this video verifies that this incident was worse than you think; Jenelle's children were present for the assault.

Fans are shocked, and many are calling for Jenelle and David's kids to once again be removed from their home.

Check out the appalling clip for yourself now and listen to the screams of two of the former MTV star's children.

But please be warned before you watch:

This is not for the faint of heart.