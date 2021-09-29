Darcey & Stacey Will Return for Season 3: Watch the Teaser Now!

It wasn't that long ago that fans were reacting to the Darcey & Stacey Season 2 trailer.

Now, that season is at an end ... but Season 3 is only a few months away.

Ahead of the Silva sisters' third season, there is already a teaser trailer promising a first look.

What kind of mess has Darcey gotten herself into this time?

A lot of the recent drama has had to do with Darcey Silva and fiance Georgi Rusev.

A lot of suspicions and even a soft breakup defined their second season, to say nothing of ill-advised contact with exes.

Season 3's teaser is actually hinting at a decided change in focus.

As this teaser begins, Darcey's daughter is following in her mother's footsteps.

Aniko is competing in a pageant, and she has plenty of help and advice as she goes about it.

We're sure that Aniko will do well. She is a beautiful young woman.

Speaking of looks, Darcey and Silva are busy promoting their fashion line.

One of the perks of reality stardom (a key incentive, really) is the opportunity to promote your brands and others and make a profit.

The Silva twins are more than aware of this.

"Darcey and I are the face of our own brand," Stacey observes in the teaser.

"We're gearing up," she says.

Stacey shares that they are, at that time, "getting ready for our fashion show."

Naturally, we see Darcey applying spray tan to the bare torso of a hunky model.

Then, we see the twinks and Aniko out on a boat.

Darcey openly asks: "Oh boy, what did I get myself into?" without any clear context.

A teaser trailer is just that, a teaser.

We get even less context and coherent scenes than a normal, full-length trailer would have to offer us.

But we can make inferences from this trailer.

For one thing, we do see bits of Florian Sukaj in the trailer.

We don't see Georgi.

Considering how Season 2 ended ... that might not be a surprise.

After all, the second season finale showed Darcey instructing Georgi to pack his bags and hit the road.

That could be the end of a (short) era for them.

But fans aren't so sure if the breakup is real.

We don't mean that it was "scripted" (90 Day Fiance and its innumerable brood of reality spinoffs do not have scripts).

Rather, fans are questioning how serious the on-screen split really was.

And frankly, they all know that Darcey breaking up doesn't always "stick," if you know what we mean.

It's possible that Georgi does not show up in this trailer because he has truly taken his hunky bod and nice hair to greener pastures.

That would make sense, because the show is about the twins and their families and love lives, not really about their exes.

It wouldn't preclude Georgi from appearing on The Single Life, though. Just saying.

At the same time, the teaser would want to give away as few spoilers as possible.

So showing Georgi would be a dead giveaway that he returns to Darcey's life.

Upcoming trailers might show more, and if they do, we'll know soon ... because Darcey & Stacey returns in January of 2022!