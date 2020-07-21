Darcey & Stacey Trailer Teases Drama, Hunks, and Twins in Tears

Earlier this summer, we told you that Stacey and Darcey Silva landed their own 90 Day Fiance spinoff, fulfilling their wildest dreams.

We now have a trailer that is jam-packed with ridiculous drama. The premiere will be here before we know it.

Darcey Silva and her twin sister Stacey are back with their very own show.

This makes Darcey the second 90 Day Fiance star to land her own spinoff. The first such spinoff, of course, was The Family Chantel.

In addition to seeing these terror twins in action, the show will also focus on their parents, Mike and Nancy, and Darcey's daughters, Aniko and Aspen.

But as we can see in the trailer, the show will focus on more than just the twins, their family, and their ever-changing bodies and faces.

Stacey has an Albanian fiance, Florian Sukaj.

As you can see in the trailer, they were very happy to see each other.

But there will be more to their relationship than their attempts to eat each other's faces on camera.

It looks like Florian has some compromising photos -- and perhaps more -- with another woman.

This leads to him being confronted by Stacey's friends and more.

Darcey, in the mean time, has had some serious bad luck when it comes to men.

First Jesse Meester and then Tom Brooks ... romancing them on screen only for it all to fall apart.

She has found a new man, as we previously reported, in the form of hunky Bulgarian Georgi Rusev.

Georgi is a little bit more of an enigma, unfortunately.

We know that he's hot, and that's probably his primary appeal -- to Darcey and very likely to viewers.

Fortunately for viewers, it looks like the show will spend plenty of time focusing on his tiddies while fans get to know him.

As Darcey reenacts the famous Justin Bieber tweet, "I Love Arm," she admits to the camera that she feels like she is falling in love again.

That is good ... right?

The truth is, the 90 Day Fiance fandom is generally divided over Darcey. She is a very polarizing personality.

Some fans think that Darcey is a deranged, plastic surgery addicted fool.

They think that she is hungry for fame to the point where she will do anything and pull any stunt in order to stay on TV.

These fans also conclude that Darcey has another motivation for doing the show -- to rub her new, hunky boyfriend in the faces of her exes.

In the mean time, other fans think that Darcey is a victim.

They say that the modifications that she has made to her body are the result of years of emotional abuse from boyfriends and exes and from the pressures of fame.

These fans feel sorry for Darcey and may be rooting for her, even if they are unsure if this spinoff is the best thing for her mental and emotional health.

The truth is, as always, somewhere in between, and we'll likely see all of that play out on August 16 when Darcey & Stacey premieres.

Darcey and Stacey definitely like being famous, or they would not be continuing their reality TV careers in this way.

At the same time, Darcey has dated some real jerks, and they are contributing factors in why she's kind of a mess.

But the point is that Darcey being a mess is fun to watch, and TLC is counting on her polarizing presence to attract curious viewers.

Most stars aren't enough on their own to carry an entire show on their shoulders, even if they are very entertaining as part of an ensemble.

But Darcey is popular as a reason. She's not Chrissy Teigen's favorite reality star by accident, folks.