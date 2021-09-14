Danielle Mullins: Did She Ever Get the Closure She Needs with Mohamed Jbali?

Early this year, Discovery Plus debuted a brand new spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life.

Finally unshackled from established transnational relationships, the series follows stars whose relationships didn't pan out.

The interest in these stars is so enduring that The Single Life is now airing on TLC, its first run outside of streaming.

Viewers are reminded of Danielle Mullins' bitter struggles. Did she ever get the closure that she craves?

Everyone, from fans to critics to their own castmates, have credited Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali with a lot.

They are the ones who, as Paola and Russ Mayfield put it, "put 90 Day Fiance on the map."

There have been many interesting couples on the series, but Danielle and Mohamed were can't-miss television.

Never was this truer than on that fateful, painful Tell All special.

Mohamed declared that no one would want to be with Danielle -- meaning as a sexual partner.

He accused her of having an intolerable genital odor, horrifying castmates and humiliating Danielle.

As we all saw on The Single Life, either earlier this year or as it played on TLC this week (or both), that was not easily forgotten.

Having an ex say something cruel about your body can haunt your for life.

Having your ex announce that cruel thing on television to millions of viewers ... there's no living that down.

That Tell All aired in 2016.

Even in 2020, when The Single Life was filmed, Danielle was still brought to tears by the memory.

As you can see in the clip that we have included, she tearfully confessed how it continued to impact her.

“Ever since Mohamed said those things talkin’ about the way someone smells, or what they do down there," Danielle said.

She confided in her friends: "I built a wall up."

As she explained, this didn't just impact her self-esteem -- it also impaired her ability to truly move on.

“That’s why I haven’t really took dating serious," Danielle admitted.

"And," she continued, "I tried to stay close to home."

Danielle confessed that this is "because it has affected the way I see men and dating."

What Danielle wanted and needed was closure.

Viewers of The Single Life who haven't seen the full season on Discovery Plus or followed our coverage may wonder if she got it.

Danielle, like everyone else, deserves to move on.

Initially, when Danielle confronted Mohamed, he became defensive.

This is a habit of his, particularly when he is on camera.

He even tried to insist that Danielle owes him apologies, as well.

But Mohamed did offer her an apology.

It was not ideal, but it was enough.

Danielle has since characterized their relationship as "friends."

Late this spring, Danielle reflected upon her ex-husband's past and present bond with her.

She acknowledged that he had not been a good partner to her.

However, she shared that she now trusts him as a friend.

Many have voiced criticism of the franchise for (once again) exploiting Danielle, whom many believe to be emotionally vulnerable.

While it is true that she is can't-miss television, we have to remember that this role was likely a tremendous help to her financially.

Just a few years ago, she had to start a GoFundMe to move her trailer home. Now, with Cameo and a return to the screen, we hope that she's much better off.