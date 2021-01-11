Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali: We Reconnected During Lockdown!

Last spring, longtime 90 Day Fiance fans received the shock of their lives.

After all that they put each other through, Danielle and Mohamed Jbali became friends.

In this 90 Day Diaries sneak peek, Danielle talks about their reconnection and reconiliation.

And we also get to hear from Mohamed's side of things.

As you can see in this preview clip of Discovery+ original series 90 Day Diaries, Danielle and Mohamed aren't as bitter as they once were.

"Recently, Mohamed started reaching out to me," Danielle shared in footage recorded last April.

"We have been texting once or twice a week," she revealed.

"When he reached out to me, i was totally shocked," Danielle confessed.

She added that she had to double-check the number on the offchance that she was being pranked.

That's ... not an unreasonable worry on her part.

Even once she confirmed that it was Mohamed who was messaging her, Danielle confessed that she was initially suspicious.

In her mind, the only good reason for Mohamed to reach out would be to "make amends" for their past.

Famously, Danielle and Mohamed both wronged each other during their marriage (and frankly, with their marriage), though their drama made the franchise what it is today.

"I have a guard up when it comes to men," Danielle added, speaking more generally.

It sounds like Mohamed is not the only man who has made her feel regretful and foolish in the past.

But she shared that there is a new man in her life, and the video clip even showed a bit of him.

Mohamed will also be speaking on the spinoff, sharing his life by filming himself during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I just remind myself I'm doing something good," Mohamed stated about his job as a long-haul truck driver.

He added: "There is nothing to worry about."

Mohamed, too, shared that he had been texting with Danielle during the pandemic.

He wanted to check on her despite their intensely bitter divorce.

Mohamed explained his reasoning very simply: "It's a good time to make some peace."

"I hope now that she sees that I'm not the bad guy that she always thought I am," Mohamed added.

"You know, it's been back and forth between me and Danielle," he related to fans and viewers.

Mohamed shared that the two ex-spouses had been "apologizing to each other for stuff that we said about each other."

Mohamed also emphasized that he had learned a tremendously valuable lesson from his erstwhile marriage to Danielle.

"That's taught me how to be careful next time," he stated.

Mohamed learned to take better care when "choosing the person that's going to be with me for the rest of my life."

Real talk? Danielle wanted a handsome younger man and Mohamed wanted to come live in the US. That's why he and Danielle married.

Using each other was a terrible premise for getting married, and as far as fans have seen, they were both equally guilty of doing this.

Are they talking for the sake of chitchat, or to make their story interesting enough to film -- and get paid for?