Dancing With the Stars Casts Alleged Murderer, Selling Sunset Beauty & More For Season 29!!

Back in July, we learned that Tyra Banks would be taking over as host of Dancing With The Stars.

Now, we know the contestants for this season ... and this list is so nuts, it'll slather you with sardine oil and feed you to tigers.

As you can see in this teaser that we've included, the list of contenstants for Season 29 includes Carole Baskin.

The infamous Tiger King star is a polarizing figure. Some think that she murdered her husband. Others think that she was portrayed unfairly.

But while she is the most eye-popping choice on the cast list, she is not the only upcoming contestant.

Chrishell Stause has been an actress for years.

But this summer, she made headlines as her divorce from Justin Hartley's details were spilled on Netflix's Selling Sunset.

Is her joining this show the mysterious good news that Chrishell celebrated in August?

Skai Jackson is a young, talented, and brilliant actress.

Also an author and a YouTuber, she was listed as one of Time's Most Influential Teens in 2016.

Still a teenager, this impressive talent is going to keep other contestants on their toes.

Beloved Olympic figureskater Johnny Weir is no stranger to Dancing With The Stars.

But even one of the greatest performers in the world can falter, so nothing is guaranteed.

Johnny will be one to watch for sure.

Justina Machado is a talented actress, best known for her starring role on One Day At A Time.

The beloved Netflix series was canceled due to Netflix's bizarre business model, but saved by CBS-owned Pop TV.

Justina will be competing not just for herself, but to remind viewers that her brilliant and heartful show is still alive and kicking.

Kaitlyn Bristowe is a familair name and face to most, as she is a well known part of the Bachelor Nation.

Not only was she a contestant on the 19th season of The Bachelor, she was the titular lead on the 11th season of The Bachelorette.

Let us hope that she has more luck on the dance floor than she has in her love life!

Nev Schulman is best known as the host of Catfish on MTV.

However, he was accused in a #MeToo statement ... and "cleared" by MTV even though investigators never spoke to his accuser.

This makes him an odd choice, though one could arguably say that Carole Baskin's casting and Sean Spicer's legacy means that the show is an amoral free-for-all.

Charles Oakley is a former professional basketball player.

Research tells us that he was consistently ranked as one of the best rebounders in the NBA.

I can't claim to know much about sports, but we all know that on-the-court athletic skill does not always translate to talent on the dance floor.

Jeannie Mai is a television host and stylist.

Obviously, she is best known for the How Do I Look? makeover show and for The Real.

We all know that there is more to dancing than style ... but it doesn't hurt.

Jesse Metcalfe has been a hearththrob for a solid decade and a half.

To this day, he is still best known for his role on Desperate Housewives, but is also known for Passions and John Tucker Must Die.

This 41-year-old hunk is going to have thirsty fans waxing nostalgic ... but will that make the difference?

Monica Aldama is a cheerleading coach, which may make her very well suited to some of the challenges that lie ahead.

She is the head coach on Netflix's Cheer.

Is it just us, or are there an awful lot of Netflix stars in this particular season? Maybe producers binged too much in quarantine.

Nelly is an American rapper, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.

He is also known for his business ventures and his acting.

It will be interesting to see whether his investment in reality TV dancing pays dividends.

Anne Heche is an actress, director, and screenwriter.

While we look forward to seeing her dance, she is a little topical-by-proxy at the moment.

Her ex is Ellen DeGeneres. The two split a full two decades ago, but with Ellen making headlines in the worst ways these days, it's bound to be on everyone's minds.

AJ McLean needs little to no introduction for my fellow Millennials, as he was and is one of the Backstreet Boys.

This legendary performer is no stranger to dancing, choreography, or having an audience.

It will be a treat to see if he's "still got it" when it comes to wooing an audience through the camera.

And of course the host, the smizing supervillain herself, Tyra Banks.

It will be a bit of a culture shift to see her as host, but one thing about Tyra is that she is always entertaining.

The new season premieres in less than two weeks -- on Monday, September 14 at 8pm on ABC. That is so soon!