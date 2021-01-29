Craig Conover: Madison LeCroy is a Cheating Homewrecker Piece of TRASH!

We knew that cheating accusations would be leveled at Madison LeCroy at the Reunion.

But the Southern Charm Season 7 star was accused of being a homewrecker to a famous athlete.

That's not all. Shep Rose confessed to having cheated upon his girlfriend, if only up to a point.

And Kathryn tried to clear the air once and for all about whether she's behind the rumor that drove Cameran Eubanks to quit.

"You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men!" Craig Conover exclaimed furiously while confronting Madison LeCroy.

"Ex-MLB players," he specified. "That's what you were doing during quarantine."

Danni Baird asked so that the rest of us did not have to -- "MLB" refers to baseball players.

"You know why Austen was at my house? 'Cause you weren't talking to him!" Craig's explosive rant continued.

"You flew to Miami to f--k an ex-MLB player," he accused.

Austen then chimed in to back up his buddy: "That's the goddamn truth."

"Put me on a lie detector test," Madison challenged her accusers.

"I never flew to Miami," she asserted. "Where's the record of that?"

Craig and Austen claimed that she had "proudly" flaunted Instagram DMs with the athlete, whose name was bleeped.

Andy, who seems to know more about sports than some of us, identifies the man only as "a very famous, married ex-MLB player."

Craig is so viscerally upset that he calls Madison a "f--king homewrecker" on top of the cheating allegations.

Disgusted, he declares: "She's trash and I hate being on the same stage as her."

"He contacted me and, yes, we DM’d, but other than that, there was nothing," Madison clarified when Andy asked for further details.

Shen then told Andy: "I've never physically seen him, touched him…"

"You guys FaceTime all the time, Madison!" Austen exclaimed, with Craig reiterating the same assertion.

"I am not a f--king liar, and I will stand up for that," Madison said. "I'm sorry, I'm not lying."

"She's bragging about it, that's it," Austen accused.

Madison fired back: "Well, it's better than you!"

It was newcomer John Pringle who offered a moment of levity, saying: "I don't think jerkin' off on FaceTime is cheating. Anyway ..."

Obviously, cheating is defined by the couple (or plural relationship) in question.

One partner might not even blink at something that would make another devasted and angry and bitter -- as Austen and Madison clearly are.

Shep Rose had seemingly been luckier in love, as he received praise for settling down with girlfriend Taylor Green.

But Shep was less than eager to accept the compliments, admitting that he'd been a less than stellar boyfriend.

"We had a few hiccups," he protested before confessing: "There were some text messages."

“I kissed a girl in a stairwell and that’s all it was,” Shep confessed after Craig pressed him for more details.

“Yeah, it was an old flame and we were texting … and nothing ever came of it," he added.

“It was a moment of weakness,” Shep characterized. “I was drinking, but that’s all it was and I’ll go to my grave knowing that that’s true.”

Leva Bonaparte challenged the way that Shep described his actions, but Shep said that it brought him to a better place with Taylor.

He recalled: “She goes, ‘Look, I hate what happened and it hurt me a lot, however, I’d like to stay with you. I’m in love with you. You make me happy.'"

Shep concluded: “And we cried and it was like a big deal.”

Season 7 was missing some conspicuous stars -- Cameran Eubanks, Chelsea Meissner, and the beautiful Naomie Olindo.

The inciting incident for the walkoff was a bogus rumor about Cameran's husband cheating with a girl ... a rumor that most accused Kathryn Dennis of engineering.

"I want to clear this up," Kathryn said at the Reunion.

"She made the decision not to return to the show before anything happened with rumors and anything like that," Kathryn claimed of Cameran.

She also insisted: "I did not make up this rumor."

Kathryn reiterated: "I didn't sit at home and twiddle my thumbs and come up with a rumor."

That doesn't mean that she didn't discuss it after hearing it, however.

She claimed that both Craig and Shep had heard it beforehand -- and she even received some backup.

"Even though I know there's no truth to this Cameran rumor, at all, Kathryn did not make the rumor," Craig confirmed.