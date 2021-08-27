Corey Rathgeber to Evelin Villegas: Sorry I Cheated on You! We Were on a Break!

With the return of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way this weekend for Season 3, we're seeing a lot of familiar faces.

One of the most contentious and at times polarizing couples in this series has been Corey and Evelin.

In this clip from the premiere, the troubled couple bring viewers up to speed on everything that went down for them between seasons.

It turns out that, among other things, Corey cheated -- but only because they were "on a break."

As the clip begins, Evelin Villegas reflects upon the ways that Corey Rathgeber had disappointed her.

There were issues between them, and she felt that Corey was not making good on his promises.

For example, she had hoped that he would learn Spanish, since he's living in Ecuador, but he had not.

With that in mind, Evelin didn't feel that the two of them were ready for marriage.

(There was more drama, behind the scenes, including Evelin's feud with Larissa Lima ... but that might break the fourth wall)

Evelin sat with Corey and told him that she wanted Corey to truly want to be with her, and to show it, not to simply need her.

"Evelin decided she wanted to go on a break," Corey recaps in the sneak peek clip.

"And," he reveals, "I took that as 'we were broken up.'"

It's a tale as old as time. At least, as old as Friends.

"We were broken up," Corey notes in the confession. "It wasn't taking a break. You broke up with me."

Evelin adds: "First it was a break."

She then explains that she wanted Corey to make an effort and realize that he could, in fact, lose her.

"I was devastated," Corey recalls. "I was heartbroken and I just wasn't right in my head."

He narrates: "I decided to go to Peru. It's cheap, there's good surf and it's close."

He shares: "After a month in Peru, I figured it was time to head back to Ecuador, gather all my things and move on."

"But, at that moment, is when quarantine happened," Corey recalls.

In other words, the pandemic lockdown in Ecuador actually saved their relationship ... but only in the long-run.

In the short run, the two were "stuck" together and often miserable ... and things got worse.

"Then, Evelin found out through her friend that I was seeing another girl while I was in Peru," Corey recalls.

Initially, Corey managed to convince her that he and Jenny had only hung out for "four days."

But she eventually got him to tell her the truth -- that there was more to that story.

We don't know the whole story yet.

As for what happened on the break ... that is a communication issue.

After all, everyone is different.

Some people, when they are in love, can only begin to imagine having sex with their soulmate.

Others, even if they have no interest in cheating, might find comfort in another when they are heartbroken but still in love.

Clearly, this chaotic couple have a lot of drama to work through before they can get their happily ever after.