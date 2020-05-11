Corey Rathgeber Stripping Down on Camera for Paying Fans!!

While 90 Day Fiance alum Corey Rathgeber is posting weird, cryptic messages about Evelin, he's also working on his side hustle.

He is selling videos to fans ... including offering to send them personalized striptease videos if they're willing to pay the low, low asking price.

Let's get one thing clear right off of the bat, so that there is no confusion:

Corey Rathgeber is not hanging dong in any of these videos.

He has created an account on Fanbound, a site similar to Cameo, and is also doing Cameos.

The stripteases that he promises are a little saucy, sure, but they won't contain nudity. It's Fanbound, not OnlyFans.

Each striptease video costs $39 -- which should, in and of itself, be a clue that there's no nudity.

Corey's pitch to fans is that it's ideal for personal use, a gift to a friend or loved one, or for special occassions.

While Cameos and similar videos can be great presents for fans of a reality star, it's important to choose wisely.

Some moms and girlfriends would laugh their butts off at a strip video from Corey. Others would feel scandalized.

To be clear, Corey has more to offer than just showing some skin on demand.

He actually charges more for magic tricks, which he will do on camera on request for $45.

You can see one of those in the video that we have included in this post.

And if you want to have a brief conversation with him, that costs only $50.

Corey will also do personalized video messages that do not include stripping or magic.

These Cameo-style videos go for $29.99 a pop.

If you want Corey to offer up some relationship advice, however, that will cost $34.99.

Just because someone doesn't seem qualified to offer up advice doesn't mean that they are

I for one am so, so interested to hear if anyone goes to Corey for relationship advice.

I'm less interested in the advice itself and more interested in learning who is paying Corey for advice.

Yes, he has a six-year relationship with a beautiful woman.

But ... given how tumultuous his romance with Evelin has been (and still is), is his advice good enough to pay for?

That's not the end of the services that Corey is willing to provide if you pay him.

Corey went ahead and dropped that if you pay him $399.99, he will promote any good or service that you like, no questions asked.

When it comes to celebrity endorsements, you get what you pay for, and he's only asking for less than the cost of a PS5.

At least he's being honest and upfront about the fact that it's a business transaction, not a passion.

Interestingly, though Corey and Evelin seem to break up and get together and take "breaks" all of the time, she shows up in his teaser video.

The video is actually extremely cute.

Even if you don't plan to buy from Corey for yourself or anyone else, you should really check it out (which is why we have included it).

This is some of the most positive, affirming content of Corey and Evelin that any of us have witnessed. We hope that they are doing well.