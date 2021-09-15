Corey Rathgeber Comes Clean with 90 Day Fiance Fans: I Married Evelin YEARS Ago!

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Evelin fessed up to her sisters.

It turned out that she and Corey had secretly married.

At the time, she said that it was about "a year ago," opening questions as to whether it was before or after Corey cheated.

But Corey himself just let something slip: they married even earlier than Evelin let on.

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas have had ups and downs for years.

On Season 3, Episode 3, we saw Evelin attempt to plan her wedding.

As she got her sisters to help her look at wedding dresses, Corey was ... less than helpful.

Later, she went shopping for actual dresses (instead of reusing a prom dress, as he had suggested) with her sisters.

Her disapproving sisters didn't trust Corey and couldn't believe that she was still planning to marry him.

She confided in them, at the very end of the episode, that she had been keeping something from them.

Evelin's sisters know her -- they know that she can be, well, kind of blunt.

So if there was something that Evelin wasn't just blurting out in a deadpan tone, it must be huge.

They were right, because Evelin dropped a total bombshell.

About a year earlier, she shared, she and Corey went to Guayaquil.

While in Ecuador's largest city, the two decided to go ahead and get married.

They tied the knot ... and have been secretly married ever since.

In the aftermath of the stunning revelation, Corey took to Instagram to address -- and confirm -- Evelin's words.

"Its finally revealed that we did actually get married years ago..." he acknowledged.

"Stay tuned because so many of the long awaited questions will be answered very soon!" Corey teased. "Are you guys ready?"

The primary purpose of Corey's caption was clearly to tease the next episode.

The secondary motive was of course to confirm that, no, Evelin isn't making things up for drama.

But one little detail of his caption betrayed that, if anything, Evelin was understating things.

He didn't say "we actually did get married a year ago."

Corey wrote "years."

We previously took a look at the timeline ... and now we have another piece of the puzzle.

90 Day Fiance and its various spinoffs is of course filmed many months in advance.

Often, we find an average of about 8 months, give or take.

They don't all film at the same time, but within the same (often 90-day) time frame.

So, these episodes are airing in early September.

It might be a very safe bet -- until we get more details (like a milestone or holiday) -- that this filmed very early this year or late last year.

That would put Corey and Evelin's wedding date some time in early 2020 or late 2019, with some variation.

We note that there is room for variation because, after all, "a year" doesn't always mean 12 months exactly.

The timeline for this isn't just a matter of idle curiosity.

Because Corey spent a month in Peru, and we have a better timeline on when that went down than we do for the wedding.

Corey spent about a month in Peru after he and Evelin went on a break of some kind.

During that time, he hooked up with Jenny, and was not forthcoming with Evelin about everything when he returned.

In fact, when he returned, the plan was to return to pack his things and move on from Ecuador ... until pandemic lockdown changed all of that.

Corey and Evelin ended up "stuck" together.

Unlike so many other couples who fractured during this pandemic, this actually helped them.

Trapped together, they decided to stick with it.

Initially, some fans (us included) wondered if this wedding took place after lockdown.

If Evelin filmed herself looking at dresses early this year, then a post-lockdown wedding could be roughly a year earlier, right?

That would be a sweet story -- they spent time apart, got stuck together, and then married in secret as soon as they could.

There's just one problem with that narrative.

A marriage in 2020, however early, would not be "years" ago.

That almost certainly means that Corey and Evelin married in 2019, albeit in late 2019.

What does that mean?

It means that Corey and Evelin were almost certainly married when he had his walkabout in Peru.

Going "on a break" is all well and good, but boning a woman while you're a married man and haven't filed for divorce ... yeah, that sounds like cheating.

A lot of people have given Evelin a hard time for telling her family about Corey cheating on her.

After all, she was the one who wanted a "break," so there needs to be nuance in the conversation ... right?

With the illuminating detail of them being married when this went down, Evelin's feelings are easier to understand. If that's the real timeline.