Colt Johnson: I'm Done Ruining Foreign Women's Lives!

90 Day Fiance villain Colt Johnson has loved and lost (through cheating) more than once.

Next month, Colt and other alums will return for 90 Day: The SIngle Life on Discovery Plus.

In a new interview, he is reflecting upon past mistakes that he made in relationship.

Now, he's approaching romance from a new angle.

“I’ve been married and divorced and going through another relationship really opened my eyes," Colt claims in this interview with Us Weekly.

He conveniently leaves out that he went through yet another relationship, reportedly cheating during all of them.

"I think what I want going forward is just the smaller things,” he says.

“I think I just want communication, foundation, a good friendship," Colt expresses.

"I think it would be a great start," he opines.

Colt adds: "and these are things I never really had in my relationships prior.”

“I’m dating domestic now,” Colt announces, meaning that he is dating fellow Americans and specifically locals.

To the relief of many, particularly in Brazil, he declares: “I’ve given up on foreign girls."

"This is the first time I’m dating locally in Las Vegas," Colt reveals.

"So I’m very excited [about] just finding people I have more things in common with," Colt expresses.

He explains: "I just want to get to know people."

In the past, Colt "I Love To F--k" Johnson has had only one thing on his mind.

"I spent a lot of time online dating [and] long-distance dating," Colt admits.

"So for me," he explains, "I’m going about it a little differently.”

Online dating has many perks (and can be safely done during a pandemic), but it's not for everyone.

To be clear, Colt is still meeting women online (as he should -- COVID-19 is worse than ever in this country), but that's no longer his only avenue.

“It’s other things -- friends, friends of friends, speed dating," he shares.

Colt admits: "That is something that’s interesting,”

“I’m just trying to try different ways to meet people and not just through a DM basically," Colt summarizes.

Colt's past relationships have been filled with high points and low points, to say the last.

But he feels that he has learned and grown a great deal during his journey.

“I definitely need to be more honest and open and just transparent with everything," Colt acknowledges.

"If I’m unhappy, for any reason," he explains, "I need to express that."

That would certainly be a step forward from playing weird mind games and cheating!

“The most important thing is just to be OK with walking away and let everything fall. …" Colt opines.

"Right now, I’m not afraid of just being by myself," he shares.

Colt adds that, like so many of us: "I had a lot of practice over the last year.”

When it comes to his ex-wife's cosmetic procedures, Colt has some shade to throw.

“I can’t keep track,” he admits.

Colt characterizes: “I feel like every week there’s a new surgery with her or something or another.”

“I don’t know if I have the last known look of Larissa Lima," Colt confesses.

“Last time I saw her was the Tell All," he states, "but, I mean, good for her."

'I hope she’s happy," Colt claims. "I hope she’s happy finally.”

Colt says that he was unaware that Larissa dreamt of undergoing so many procedures.

“I think Larissa talked about maybe getting [breast augmentation] or something like that, but that was it,” he says.

Always fascinating to hear how little someone knows about their ex!

“I had no idea she had this whole laundry list of things she wanted to change. …" Colt admits.

"Larissa looks different on the outside," he observes.

"And," Colt adds, "I think on the inside she’s a different person.”

Colt also speaks about Larissa's on-again, off-again relationship with Eric Nichols.

“They seem to be good for each other," he observes.

"They’ve been together longer than Larissa and I were together at this point," Colt acknowledges.