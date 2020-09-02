Clare Crawley Gets to First Base with Dale Moss in First Bachelorette Footage

Clare Crawley knows what she wants, folks.

And, based on the extended promo for The Bachelorette Season 16 featured on this page, she also knows who she wants.

As you must have heard by now, Crawley reportedly leaves this beloved ABC series after just several days of filming because she falls in love with a suitor named Dale Moss.

According to various outlets, Crawley and Moss are even engaged.

With her mind made up so early in the shooting process, Clare allegedly peaced out of production, causing executives to panic and to then bring in Tayshia Adams as a replacement.

The network won't yet confirm this development.

But we all know it to be true.

In the first actual footage from Season 16 released by ABC, we see Clare meeting contestants as Keke Palmer belts out a version of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.”

This word appears to be a theme for Crawley, and we're pretty sure we know why:

The new trailer kicks off with a flashback to Clare's explosive final conversation with Juan Pablo Galavis during his season of The Bachelor in 2013.

“I would never want my children having a father like you,” Crawley says. “I want respect."

BOOM!

The video then cuts to snippets from the 39-year old's impending season.

“I have so much to share and so much to give and I want that with a man,” the hairstylist says. “I know what I’m looking for and I am so ready for this.”

The footage proceeds to give viewers a taste of who Crawley instantly hits it off with, playing scenes from her first night of filming as she toasts to finding love at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California.

It also teases two passionate makeout sessions, a limo arrival and a future Palm Springs area date.

One of the contestants with whom Crawley swaps spit?

Yup: Dale Moss!

Once again, there's no glimpse here of Adams nor any talk at all about her coming on board after Clare leaves.

Host Chris Harrison has hinted at her arrival on the scene, however, Tweeted about "double trouble" last week afterr ABC confirmed The Bachelorette premiere date.

"Clare had women across America cheering from their living rooms when she famously stood up to controversial Bachelor Juan Pablo during the memorable 18th season finale of The Bachelor," teased the network in a press release a few days ago.

Concluded this same release:

Clare left the season with a new sense of self-worth and a determination to never settle for anything less than the unconditional love and respect that she deserved.

Follow her passionate, wild ride to find her soul mate and the explosive turn of events that will have all of Bachelor Nation talking.

The Bachelorette returns on ABC on Tuesday, October 13, at 8/7c.