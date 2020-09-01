Clare Crawley Demands Respect in Striking New Bachelorette Promo

Let's be frank, shall we?

The naming of Clare Crawley as this year's Bachelorette was not meant with raucous rounds of applause.

Many members of Bachelor Nation recoiled at the announcement in March, citing Crawley's age and her semi-irrelevance in the franchise and making it clear producers had chosen someone from Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

Ironically now, of course, viewers will sort of get their wish because The Bachelorette spoilers have revealed that Clare only lasts several days in the lead role.

She almost immediately falls for a suitor named Dale Moss... peaces out of California... and gets replaced by Tayshia Adams for the remainder of Season 16.

ABC, however, has not come out and fully confirmed this development, which is why only Crawley is featured in a new promo for upcoming episodes.

Clare, meanwhile, is clearly aware of the way she's been treated by critics over the past few years and months, as this trailer depicts her in white dress, kicking roses around -- wiith Keke Palmer‘s cover of Aretha Franklin‘s “Respect” playing in the background.

We also get a look back at Crawley's journey as a suitor on The Bachelor and a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise.

The video shows the 39-year old walking footage of her split from Juan Pablo Galavis during season 18 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2014.

When the polarizing star of that season blindsids her with a breakup during the finale, she memorably calls him out for his lack of consideration for her feelings.

“I lost respect for you. I thought I knew what kind of man you were,” Crawley said at the time, adddiing:

“What you just made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you.”

Well played and well said, right?

Seriously: No one likes Juan Pablo.

So here we are now, six years later, and Clare is the one in charge.

At least for about 12 days of filming, according to multiple reports.

ABC announced the return date for this quarantine-themed season of The Bachelorette last Friday... and one aspect of the announcement is already earning backlash.

Who the heck knows what to expect in the months ahead?!?

"Bachelor Nation, the wait is finally over!" screamed the network in a recent press release, adding:

Clare Crawley will finally embark on her journey to find true love as The Bachelorette returns for its sizzling 16th season on a new night.

Clare had women across America cheering from their living rooms when she famously stood up to controversial Bachelor Juan Pablo during the memorable 18th season finale of The Bachelor.

Clare left the season with a new sense of self-worth and a determination to never settle for anything less than the unconditional love and respect that she deserved.

Follow her passionate, wild ride to find her soul mate and the explosive turn of events that will have all of Bachelor Nation talking.

What about Adams? We'll need to wait and see.

But check out this fun and interesting new teaser now!