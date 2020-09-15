Clare Crawley Blows Up The Bachelorette in Dramatic New Promo

Clare Crawley is about to go boom.

Actually, to be more precise, Clare Crawley is about to go KA-BOOM!

ABC has released a new trailer for the new season of The Bachelorette -- and it makes the following more clear than ever before:

We're in for an unprecedented run of episodes from this long-running franchise.

“Drama this soon is a little bit crazy,” the 39-year old hairstylist says earlier in the teaser that dropped on Monday, September 14 during the season 29 premiere of Dancing With the Stars.

The network then treats us to a number fo strained puns, talking about CLARE-ity, mentioning a need for producers to CLARE-ify what the heck is going on and ciiting a desire for CLARE-ification.

The video also cites how viewers need “top-secret Clare-ance” before finding out exactly what will unfold this season.

These are all not-so-subtle references, of course, to Crawley allegedly falling so hard for a suitor named Dale Moss that she figures there's no point in continuing on with filming.

According to dozens of outlets and all The Bachelorette spoilers we can find, Clare therefore leaves the California set of the show and Tayshia Adams gets brought in to finish out the season.

Crazy, right?!?

At one point in this new promo, Crawley says, “I’m so falling in love with you” before telling another man to “get out of here!”

This Bachelorette previews also features one contestant breaking down in tears, Crawley crying and a contestant getting kissed while wearing a blindfold.

KINKY!

In the first true glimpse at Clare leaving the series long before the season is over, meanwhile, we see her sitting down across from Chris Harrison.

“Congratulations, you’ve just blown up The Bachelorette,” the beloved host says cryptically.

At this point, however, we all know what he means, right?

Ahead of the program's October 13 premiere, Crawley opened up about her season, which was filmed at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s different in the best way possible,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum told Harrison during an appearance on the September 7 installment of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!

She then said that this season's isolated location actually worked out very well for her in terms of what she's looking for in a soulmate.

“I want somebody who is not excited about traveling to the wonderful locations, which is great and awesome to be able to go do those things, which I’ve done before," explained Clare.

"But this is more of what I’m looking for -- just one-one-one connection or multiple connections.

"And just having the time to get to know each other way better and not having to focus on anything greater than that. It’s the most important thing.”

Season 16 of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC on Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c.