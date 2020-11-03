Chris Harrison to The Bachelorette Suitors: Clare Did You Guys Dirty!

Due to the Presidential election, this week's episode of The Bachelorette will air two days later than usual.

But here's the thing:

We're pretty sure this installment will be worth the wait.

As ABC has come right out now and admitted, this will mark the final episode for Clare Crawley as The Bachelorette.

She'll sit down with host Chris Harrison at one point and he'll explain to Clare that things are headed down a dark path that will leave everyone unhappy... as long as she keeps flirting on air with Dale Moss and ignoring all her other suitors.

We saw last Tuesday night how pissed these suitors got at Crawley as a result.

Did Clare decide on her own to leave the franchise? Was she fired by producers? Some combination of both?

We may never know for certain, but the outcome doesn't change:

Clare is leaving the show. Tayshia Adams is taking over as the lead. And history is about to be made.

In a new clip from the upcoming episode, Harrison sits down with the contestants and kind of hurls Clare under the bus.

He admits that the guys didn't really get what they signed up for when they joined the series... which is accurate, we suppose.

"Boys, it is great to see all of you here because you guys got a little cheated -- you didn't really have an honest chance to find love," Harrison explains in the footage.

"So your new Bachelorette is on her way here right now. Well, the big question: who is she?

"Well, how about I just go get here and I let her come in here?

"The next person to walk through these doors will be your new Bachelorette, and possibly, your wife."

We don't actually see Adams in the video, just to be clear.

ABC is trying to maintain at least a modicum of secrecy here -- and the guys have been sequestered for weeks, remember.

They haven't exactly been scrolling the Internet for The Bachelorette spoilers, meaning they truly have no idea who to expect.

Seconds after Harrison's huge tease, Clare's lineup of men seem to immediately forget all about the woman they came on the show to pursue in the first place.

Which is pretty hilarious, if you think about it.

The clip then comes to an end as a limo pulls up in front of Chris, who must hoping things run more smoothly from here on out.

Then again, it's not as if this Crawley mess hasn't garnered the show plenty of attention, you know?

The Bachelorette returns on Thursday, November 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Check out this intriguing footage now!