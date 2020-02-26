Chris Harrison Calls Peter Weber and Julie LaPlaca "Initmate"

As if Peter didn't have enough drama with his contestants, he has been spotted repeatedly with a Bachelor producer.

Chris Harrison is speaking about this "wild" rumor even as he admits that Peter and Julie LaPlaca have an "intimate" relationship.

In the video interview that we have included, Chris Harrison admits to Peter and Julie's "intimate" bond.

"Julie is an amazing, talented producer," he praises her while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

He adds: "Far be it for me to ruin anything towards the end of the season."

"But... seems much ado about nothing to me," Chris opines.

"Unless I just don't know," Chris Harrison adds, "which is possible."

He does suggest that, to him, the idea of a leading man ending up with a producer is "horrifying."

"Clearly that’s not what we’re there to do," he explains.

Right. They're there to create captivating television so that ABC can sell add time for the people who still see commercials.

"That’s not the story we’re trying to create," Chris reasons.

He comments: "I think it’s a wild story."

"But maybe it’s just crazy enough to be true!" Chris teases.

Notably, reality TV producers have ended up with reality stars before. Like Andrew Glennon and Amber Portwood, much to Andrew's chagrin.

Rob Mills is ABC's Senior Vice President of Alternative Series, Specials, & Late-Night Programming.

"Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor," Rob recently weighed in.

He condinued: "So I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer!"

"I don’t know how we’d ever top that though!" Rob admitted.

"But, it is crazy," Rob Mills acknowledged.

And yet there is precedent of a sort, as you can see in the accompanying video.

"What we’ve seen about the finale over the years is that the 'finale' is really on that night when the show goes live," he adds.

"There’s a lot of craziness," Rob Mills acknowledges, "it’s a roller coaster,"

"But," he notes, "I would say even now the roller coaster hasn’t ended."

Rob concludes: "and it won’t end until after After the Final Rose."

In fact, reports indicate that Peter's fate may still be up in the air.

"He did [struggle this season]," Chris Harrison acknowledges.

"And, honestly, because I do love Peter -- he's a good man -- I could tell he was struggling early on," he admits.

"He had this propensity to kick the can down the road, so to speak," Chris characterizes.

"And," he adds, "he had a really tough time making decisions."

"I know we've given him a hard time," Chris admits.

"But those rose ceremonies," he says, "those decisions were tough."

"And so," Chris continues, "when we got to the end, I knew this was going to be difficult."

"He's so emotional, and not only does he not want to hurt anybody, which is a normal human condition," he notes.

Chris continues: "but he wanted to make the right decision."

"And he was really struggling," he points out.

Chris reasons that Peter had such a hard time "because, as you can tell, he really was falling for three women."

"I know it sounds crazy," Chris says, "but it absolutely can happen on our show."

People fall in love with multiple people all of the time.

From love triangles to plural, polyamorous relationships to complicated feelings that are never acted upon due to one or more committed relationships.

"It's an extraordinary situation," Chris describes, "where you can compartmentalize these relationships."

"I know it's bizarre," Chris says, "because none of us have this in our real lives, you shouldn't,"

Does Chris Harrison have something against polyamorous relationships? Poor choice of words, buddy.

"[But] it's real, it can happen," he promises. "I see it all the time."