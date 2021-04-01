Chet Hanks: My Girlfriend Stabbed Me In the Head!

There's a chance that you're not familiar with Tom Hanks' black sheep son, Chet.

And if that's the case, you've really been missing out, not because he's particularly smart, talented, or charismatic, but because he might be the most bonkers human being currently drawing breath.

Chet's not that famous, and it's only April, but he's somehow been involved in two of the most ridiculous celebrity scandals of 2021.

First, he took to Instagram to declare that the summer of 2021 will be a "white boy summer."

We have no idea what the hell Chet meant by that, and we doubt he's a white supremacist -- but seriously, WTF was he thinking?

Anyway, Chet has since moved on to his second scandal of the year, and this one raises just as many questions as the first.

In yet another bizarre video, Chet went live on Wednesday with a video in which he could be seen bleeding from the head.

Hanks explained that his wound was the result of an attack from his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker.

According to his version of events, he caught Kiana stealing money from him and using his credit cards to "charge her rent."

When he confronted her, Hanks says, she became violent, and attacked him with a knife.

It all happened at Chet's house in Sugarland, Texas, and not surprisingly both parties are offering very different accounts of how the altercation unfolded.

"The day after Chet Hanks confronted Kiana Parker about stealing money from his credit card, while Ms. Parker was accompanied by a huge male carrying a gun she viciously attacked Chet with a knife, which caused him to profusely bleed," says Chet's lawyer, Marty Singer.

"It is all on video and the undisputed video tells the whole story. Her claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional."

Lawyers for Parker say that Hanks was the volatile one in the relationship, and his behavior often caused her to fear for her safety.

“The next week things turned dark, he told me he would ‘blow my brains out’ and that he ‘didn’t want to live and would blow his brains out’ as well,” her legal team wrote in a recent court filing.

Parker has been granted a temporary restraining order against Hanks, and her attorneys say she intends to make the order permanent as soon as possible.

Hanks has yet to publicly respond to the allegations against him.

Obviously, this sounds like the start of an ugly legal battle, all though there's a possibility that Chet's parents -- Hanks and wife Rita Wilson -- will pay to make it all go away.

In the meantime, it's a safe bet that Chet will continue to humiliate his family by doing extraordinarily dumb things on the internet.

We're guessing this isn't the start that the younger Hanks imagined for his summer!

So far it's quite as crazy as the year Chet went missing, but it's getting there!

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.