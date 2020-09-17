Charlie Confronts Elizabeth Potthast: I Won't Let You STEAL Dad's Money!

This last episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? left us all wondering if Andrei was going to beat up Charlie.

As you can see in this video, things are looking more complicated than that ... because Charlie is just as mad at his sister right now.

In this sneak peek clip of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5, Episode 15, Chuck narrates the apparent aftermath of Andrei and Charlie's confrontation.

"Him and Charlie confronted each other," he explains to his concerned daughter, Elizabeth.

"He didn't want to get in a fight with Charlie," Chuck continues, "so he was like, 'no, not now. And he walked away."

"And so," Chuck explains to Libby, "right now, he was the bigger man."

It sounds as though he is speaking up in defense of his layabout of a son-in-law. That, folks, we did not see coming.

Charlie ... is not doing himself any favors, here.

Poking his father in the chest but addressing Elizabeth, Charlie says "He's soft! He's soft!"

"He, like, f--king, like, bends over backwards for you guys," he accuses.

Keep in mind that Elizabeth's brother has been drinking all evening.

"This is my daughter's wedding!" Chuck points out, explaining why he wants things to go well.

"I don't give a f--k!" Charlie retorts. "I don't give a f--k!"

Oh, Charlie, this is not a good look. And it gets worse.

"Going forward," Charlie slurs, "I am going to protect him."

Still referring to his father, he declares: "And y'all aren't stealing any of his money."

A perplexed Elizabeth replies: "Nobody's stealing anybody's money."

"This is my night, like, this is my night," Elizabeth emphasizes to her inebriated brother.

She implores him: "Please, don't ruin it."

Charlie then walks away, vanishing into the crowd.

"They don't pick the right place or the right time to do any of their bullsh--t," Elizabeth expresses to her father.

"They have zero regard," she laments.

"And," Libby continues, "I just want to dance and have a good time."

"I don't want to do this right now," Elizabeth says.

"Forget about it," Chuck stresses to her. "Forget about it."

It is his turn to plead: "Don't let it ruin your evening."

Reassured to some degree by her father's words, she walks off and joins her husband, Andrei.

"A part of me worries that, what if my family never gets along with my husband?" Libby tells the confessional camera.

"Like, what if they always have this constant tension and drama and negativity?" she openly fears. "Like, what if it doesn't end? I just ... I don't know."

On the one hand, we can more than understand the root of her fears.

Andrei's piss-poor attitude and his refusal to take generous job offers from her family have rubbed everyone the wrong way.

But her fears in this moment may be misplaced.

It sounds like Charlie's conflict isn't just about Andrei, but about Elizabeth herself, too.

He sounds insecure about his role in his family's finances and resentful of what Chuck has spent on Elizabeth.

He is also, well, drunk. He's not going to be drunk at every family gathering for the rest of time. At least, we assume not.

As for Chuck, he is actually Team Andrei at the moment, an almost unbelievable prospect.

He was praising Andrei's behavior to his daughter and is clearly embarrassed by Charlie's behavior.

This is all seemingly in the aftermath of Charlie's confrontation with Andrei, so we take it from this that nobody got beaten up. That's good.