Chad Johnson to Ronnie Magro: Bro, Jen Harley is Lying! I Did NOT Get Her Drunk and Exploit Her!

Last week, video of Jen Harley giving Chad Johnson a lap dance in a Vegas nightclub came out, and it surprised absolutely no one.

After all, these two are a match made in trashy reality TV heaven.

And when additional footage emerged showing Jen and Chad making out at the bar, again, no one was particularly shocked.

It was only when Jen began to claim that Chad forced her to get drunk so that he coule exploit their relationship for free publicity that this situation began to take a turn for the unexpected.

"Jen feels she was set up by Chad and his friends who were clearly taking videos to sell to the press," read a statement issued by Harley's publicist.

"Jen had not had anything to eat all day, she was drinking alcohol at the club and was extremely intoxicated. Jen does not remember anything in the video and is disgusted and embarrassed by her actions," the statement continued.

"Jen Harley is not dating Chad or anyone for that matter. Jen is only friends with Chad and had met up with him to show him a house earlier that day for sale."

Needless to say, those are pretty serious allegations.

Of course, Chad is no stranger to serious allegations, and thus far, they haven't done much to derail his career.

So perhaps it should come as no surprise that the Bachelorette villain is very blasé about the situation.

When TMZ caught up with Johnson earlier this week, he shrugged the whole thing off and apologized not to Jen, but to her baby daddy, Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

"That's crazy ridiculous," Johnson said of Jen's allegations.

"She told me her manager made that sh-t up, just to like save face, or something."

He went on to say that he feels it's Jen's responsibility to clear the air about what really happened that night.

"That's great, but you gotta say something right now. I got a business I'm trying to put in place, and that sh-t makes me look like an a--hole," Johnson told TMZ.

"Still love you Jen, sorry. I just can't have that shit going out there about me right now."

Chad went on to say that the evening was "just a regular night out," and he confirmed that he met up with Jen -- who is apparently a realtor -- so that she could show him a potential site for his "p0rn palace" in Vegas.

(Johnson is trying to make it as an adult film star, which is a conversation for a different time.)

However, his flippant tone changed when the paparazzi asked him about his relationship with Ronnie:

"I feel really bad about that. That was kind of bad on my part," Chad said about publicly hooking up with his friend's baby mama.

"I ned to talk to him, because that's definitely a f--k up on my part," he continued.

"People are constantly making me out to be the a--hole. I don't even do anything, man!"

From "I need to apologize" to "I did nothing wrong" in less than ten seconds.

We hope Chad lasts longer than that during his p0rn scenes!