Camille Grammer: The Real Housewives Are All Nasty Witches Who Hate Me!

Denise Richards' drama and Aaron Phypers' rudeness took a back seat on this week's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Camille Grammer was back. She had issues with everyone -- and they all had issues with her.

This episode saw multiple former Housewives return ... with very mixed experiences.

Camille Grammer met up with Kyle Richards, who was eager to quash their beef.

As we have reported, Camille has used every opportunity to trash-talk her former castmates -- and Kyle in particular -- on social media.

Camille made a spectacular exit on last season's reunion.

For this sit-down, she did apologize to Kyle for what she had said to her face.

As for the statements and comments that she had made to the confessional camera, however, Camille showed no apparent remorse.

Kyle wanted to be conciliatory, so she invited Camille to her Black and White Party.

See, Kyle had this dream of being the one to broker peace between Camille and some of the others.

But that wasn't the only olive branch being extended by a Real Housewife with the last name of Richards.

Denise Richards wanted to have a talk with Lisa Rinna -- with whom she has been friends for many years.

She was concerned that Lisa wasn't really backing her up during her feuds with castmates.

Once again, this is about the ladies feeling mom-shamed by Denise for chatting about threesomes around Denise's kids, and Denise being accused of hypocrisy.

Specifically, Denise was bothered by the fact that Lisa had been the one to call her "hypocrite," which Denise views as hurtful and even a betrayal.

The two of them had a bit of a one-on-one, but Lisa said that Denise's "hostile and angry" response was out of proportion.

Denise is frustrated that this is still up for discussion, and she wishes everyone would "f--king drop it" before her kids hear about it.

Lisa admitted to the confessional camera that she thinks that she knows what Denise's game is.

She thinks that Denise is trying to rehabilitate her image after sharing some NSFW comments, particularly in her first season.

Denise, on the other hand, worries that she cannot "trust her like I used to" because Lisa does not 100% have her back.

The party was not limited to current stars, and Camille was not the only erstwhile Housewife to show up.

Eileen Davidson (whom we love and miss), Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards, and Brandi Glanville were also there.

Brandi and Denise chatted about their boob jobs and shared a hug. Soon, we're sure, they're going to delve into their alleged affair.

Dorit Kemsley chose to simply ignore that Camille exists, but Lisa decided to say hello ... after a fashion.

"Hello Camille, Camille, you're an asshole on Twitter, I'm gonna say that to you, but it's nice to see you," Lisa said as a greeting.

"I don't need beef with you but you're an a--hole on Twitter," she added. "I didn't like that."

"It felt like that, you girls were really nasty to me," Camille fired back.

"I was kind of dishing out what I got," she claimed. "I didn't like a lot of the stuff you did last year."

She snapped her finger, did a tongue pop, and said "Mmmhmm," leaving us wondering what year it is.

Lisa said that she didn't want to rehash their beef and said "So we're good."

"We're not!" Camille retorted. "You just called me an a--hole."

Lisa, having bigger fish to fry, just said "we're done" and sauntered off.

Garcelle Beauvais presented her new boyfriend, Michael, at the party.

Adrienne and her ex-husband, Paul Nassif, seemed to be reasonably chummy.

Kyle, in the meantime, raised over $300,000 for charity with the acution. $25,000 of that came from Kris Jenner, who simply donated without bidding.

Denise, who is of course so tired of people bringing up that she's a hypocrite, struck up a conversation with Teddi about how she doesn't love being called a hypocrite.

Kyle, like Eris rolling the golden apple at the wedding, aimed Camille in their direction and let loose.

Camille's attempt to make small talk faltered at Teddi's insistence.

"You don't have to go through the pleasantries with me," Teddi assured Camille. "I know you don't like me."

"I don't trust what you have to say," she added.

Next week, we're going to get to see Brandi's return to the show pay off as we finally get the ball rolling on her alleged affair with Denise.