Camila Cabello Loves Her Body in Tantalizing Shower Video

Body-shaming never makes sense, but for some reason there are still people engaging in the vicious practice.

For years, Camila Cabello has shot down body-shamers who came after her.

After her most recent clap back at anyone who would challenge her for having a normal human body, she's at it again.

This time, she's flaunting her gorgeous form in an outdoor shower. Check out the view!

No, seriously, check out the view, because Camila's video begins with a shot of her gorgeous view.

Many beachside locations have outdoor shows to wash the saltwater and sand off of beachgoers.

Camila took full advantage of one -- and let the camera capture the water running over her body.

Check out her incredible form, clad only in a barely-there red bikini as the shower rinses her off.

Now, Camila is on vacation with her family. She even later showed some of them in other videos.

Body-shamer brainrot seems incurable at times, but we're sure that this gorgeous glimpse gave many of them pause.

The 24-year-old singer has a phenomenal body and is famously beautiful.

However, as we said, body-shaming never makes sense.

Camila could be half her size or four times her current size and she would no more or less deserve body-shaming. It's always weird and unkind.

Camila recently defended her normal human body in a TikTok video just a couple of weeks ago.

At the time, she had gone for a jog.

In light of the miserable heat that summer inflicts upon us all each year, her jogging outfit left her midriff bare.

Camila was, she admitted, self-conscious about her exposed midsection, especially since she wasn't "sucking in" while jogging.

She did, however, correct her thinking.

Instead of letting the trolls who shamed her looks get to her, she clapped back.

"I wasn’t tucking it in because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time," Camila reasoned.

"And I was like, ‘Damn,'" she admitted.

Camila then added: "But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season.”

She's right about that.

While no one should ever feel that their body is "wrong" for its shape or size, there was a time when people really internalized body-shaming.

Now that is in decline. We all hope that within a few years (or at least a few generations), that kind of toxic thinking dies out entirely.

Some point to how medical science has vastly misunderstood the relationship between weight and health, and how weight loss works.

Some average-sized people are very unhealthy. Some very large people are very healthy.

While it's true that some foods and habits are healthier than others, these are only tangentially related to body size.

However, the discussion of health sort of misses the point.

It's genuinely not our business if Camila Cabello is healthy or whatever.

She clearly is, and she's also clearly beautiful, but that's only our "business" insofar as it relates to her career as an entertainer.