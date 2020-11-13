Brittany Banks: Yazan Tried to GUILT Me Into Staying With Him!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has shown us the ongoing back and forth between Brittany and Yazan.

Yazan gave up a lot ... but Brittany is quick to point out that she never asked him to do that.

After Yazan Abo Horira lost his home, job, and was threatened by his family, a lot of fans were furious at Brittany Banks.

They accuse her of being selfish, of ruining Yazan's life

She says that she's not to blame ... and that she felt "stuck" after Yazan told her about his sacrifices.

Brittany Banks gave a lengthy interview to Entertainment Tonight.

"It's very heavy, especially when you find out after someone has made all those sacrifices," she admits.

"And then," she continues, "told you these are the sacrifices they made, you know, it's heavy."

"You know, because you feel like, now you're into something that you had no part of getting yourself into, really," Brittany explains.

She says that this was not her doing "because you kept telling this person not to do this, not to do that."

"And they decided to do it anyway," she laments, "and then told you they did it for you."

"It's kind of hard to accept all of that, you know?" Brittany expresses.

"It's kind of hard to process all of that," she reiterates.

"I just felt stuck kind of," Brittany characterizes.

"I felt very stuck," Brittany continues, "and I felt like, very, the world was kind of crashing down around me."

She felt this way "because I never want to be in the position where somebody's life is in danger because of the love that they have for me."

"And," Brittany continues, "I never want to be in a position where someone is losing everything that they love because of me."

"I'll definitely let that person go before it even gets to that point," Brittany assures.

"I want people to be better because of me," she emphasizes. "I don't want them to get worse."

"So, it was a really, really hard situation," Brittany expresses.

"During that time, as I was dating Yazan," she describes.

"And I've been telling Yazan since I met him," Brittany recalls, "if dating me is going to be a problem, I suggest you leave me and stop pursuing me."

"I've never, ever, at any point, forced or made him make the decisions he was making," she affirms.

Brittany shares: "I always told him, 'If this is too crazy, you need to not do this.'"

"And he would do it anyway without consulting me," she laments.

"And then," Brittany continues, Azan would "come back and tell me what he had done."

"I was in this position where this person kept messing their life up on behalf of me," Brittany describes.

She laments that Yazan kept doing this "without even considering me or what I thought about that."

As a result, she reveals, she developed a misplaced sense of guilt.

"And I kind of felt responsible for him," Brittany explains.

She acknowledges: "even though I wasn't really responsible in the sense."

We're getting "Oops ... I Did It Again" vibes, with Yazan being the guy who brought Brittany the necklace from Titanic.

"I probably, looking back, would have been more firm on my boundaries," Brittany says upon reflection.

She would have enforced her boundaries "and been more firm about what I believe in."

"And," Brittany acknowledges, "I should have seen the signs early that that wasn't a relationship for either one of us."

"And I should have just, like, not listened to anything he was saying and stayed in my own little zone. ..." Brittany says, referring to Yazan telling her and his family what they wanted to hear instead of the truth.

She states: "I think this whole experience has [told me to] stay with my first gut."

Additionally, Brittany acknowledges that some elements of their relationship were toxic, and says that she thinks less of Yazan's family after seeing the show than she did before.