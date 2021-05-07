Brittany Banks SHOCKS 90 Day Fiance Fans with PDA Packed Yazan Video: Are They Back Together???

90 Day Fiance fans had already heard how obsessed Yazan was with Brittany's body.

Their toxic relationship may have collapsed, but there was always the attraction.

Now, Brittany is making that clear in a brand new video uploaded for fans to see.

But ... wait, they broke up a year ago. Did they get back together?

Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira Share a Tender Moment

"My recent visit to Jordan went like this! Omg!" Brittany Banks titled her YouTube video.

She uploaded it to the video hosting site less than a month ago.

The video description teased: "Brittany & Yazan's secret life together."

Brittany Banks youtube video title & description

"Yazan and I create our first vlog together," the description reads.

"See what our chemistry is like off the show," she prompted.

"Do we kiss?" the description concluded. "And more!"

Brittany Banks Prepares a Meal

Before we get to some of those answers ... the video itself is odd.

It starts like a no-budget cooking show, where Brittany cooks while Yazan smokes.

(Indoors -- I don't care what country or time period it is, that's just gross)

Yazan Abo Horira With a Cigarette

Later in the video, we see Yazan and Brittany apartment hunting.

Apparently, they want a place for Brittany's dog, Max, and for a second dog.

They are clearly shown to be making serious plans for the future.

Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira Outside

We also have to describe the tone of this video.

There are some perplexing audio choices.

And no, we don't just mean that the mic was way too sensitive for the video that they were making.

Brittany Banks is Set to Weird Music

(Seriously, every time that glass and metal touch, you feel like covering your ears)

But Brittany has mixed in some, frankly, ominous music that you'd hear in an old movie before a car goes off of a cliff.

Though ... we cannot think of a better analogy for her relationship with Yazan.

Yazan Abo Horira Kisses Brittany Banks

But do they kiss? Yes.

There is much more to their obvious displays of affection than that.

Even outdoors, they make excuses for their faces to almost kiss.

Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira have Outdoor PDA

And behind closed doors?

Kissing is the least of it.

When Adam the translator said that Yazan was obsessed with Brittany's body, he meant it.

Adam speaks on 90 Day Bares All

Even on camera, Yazan can barely keep his hands off of Brittany.

He comes up behind her and touches her waist, putting his arms around her.

If we hadn't all seen for ourselves how toxic and alarming their relationship was, we'd call it sweet.

Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira's Lingering Hand

And then there is the couch scene, where the PDA is dialed up.

They look so comfortable with each other ... even when Yazan is openly groping Brittany's breast.

Also, when he very audibly (remember how sensitive the mic was) smacks her in the butt.

Yazan Abo Horira and Brittany Banks Butt Touch

Comments on the video had fans buzzing.

"Are y'all married?" asked one commenter, who was "scared for the guy if his family sees this."

Wrote another: "Is this real and recent OMG I can't believe it but I'm happy for you two."

Brittany Banks youtube video comments (April 2021)

“I KNEW IT! I KNEW IT!! THE HEART WANTS WHAT IT WANTS," proclaimed another.

"We all knew Yazan couldn't keep his hands off her," another observed.

But ... what does the video mean?

Brittany Banks Beckons

Brittany's modest outfit is nothing new -- she did adopt culturally appropriate attire last year while in Jordan.

For that and other reasons, fans believe that this video isn't new.

After all, a trip to Jordan last year is still "recent." 

Brittany Banks Flaunts Post-Op Body

Maybe Brittany just wanted to mess with fans. Maybe her channel needed a boost.

Or maybe she wanted Yazan's new woman, Lulu, to know what the two of them really had together.

Petty motives or not, the girl deserves to know who she's marrying.

