Brittany Banks Roasts Big Ed Brown: You Sexist Smelly PERV!

Love him or hate him, we all know that Big Ed Brown is difficult to ignore.

Now that Ed is engaged to Liz, he's an especially hot topic as 90 Day Fiance fans wonder how that happened.

Brittany Banks doesn't understand, either, judging from what she had to say about Ed.

In a new 90 Day Bares All segment, she calls out Ed in a very unflattering manner. Is she wrong?

90 Day Bares All airs on Discovery Plus, but a sneak peek clip teases Brittany Banks' latest appearance.

There, Shaun Robinson shows her a spinning wheel of choices, referring to other memorable stars.

Brittany is a rapper by trade, so the challenge is for her to rap about these stars -- even if she's never met them.

The odds are very much in favor of Brittany rapping about Colt Johnson and his cats.

But let's start with Big Ed, because her lyrics about him were easily the most scathing.

Scathing ... but not necessarily wrong.

"Big Ed, you think you know women but be beating your dick," Brittany raps.

"I couldn't show up at the Tell All 'cause you're really f--king scary," she continues.

Brittany describes Ed "look like Krueger. I'm like, Freddy, how you sexist and you smelly?"

Big Ed's treatment of women has earned him widespread condemnation.

Both on screen and off screen, he seems to feel entitled to young, attractive women ... no matter how he acts towards them.

Emotional cruelty, lying, mind games, and more have defined much of his time with the franchise.

As for the question of Ed's smell ... well, Brittany was looking at a clip of the guy slathering mayonnaise on his hair.

That odd habit is likely no longer part of his routine, following his catastrophic haircut.

But it will always be part of how fans remember him.

As we mentioned, Ed was not Brittany's first target.

In fact, even before she rapped about Colt Johnson, she had some commentary.

"He needs to go back and un-learn his whole child," Brittany comments, whatever she may mean by that.

"I don't think a man over 20 needs to be living with his mom," Brittany says. "Especially not at his big grown age."

(That's a little extreme -- 30, maybe, though our economy makes that iffy, but 20? That's still college age)

"You seem kind of lazy but I knew your ass was crazy," Brittany raps, "when you opened up your mouth and then you gave your cat a taste."

Brittany's next target, whether she wants to aim at them or not, is Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan.

After roasting Tarik for getting caught texting Minty, Brittany has a suggestion.

Let Hazel get a side piece, let her have some fun," she raps.

Brittany actually sides with many viewers when she tells Shaun that she thinks that Hazel was only open to getting a girlfriend to make Tarik happy.

Though this accusation seems unsupported by any evidence, many fans have said the same as Brittany did.

Brittany did of course affirm that a throuple can work out, but only if everyone involved is mature.