Britney Spears Writes that Conservatorship Was a Set-Up in Alleged Letter

Despite widespread fan support for Britney Spears, she still remains under her awful dad's conservatorship -- and it has lasted for 12 years.

In an alleged letter penned by the superstar, she says that her conservatorship was the result of a set-up and will last as long as there's money in it.

Britney Spears Wears Victorian-Inspired Garb

Andrew Gallery is an award-winning photographer.

On his TikTok, he posted a series of videos in which he speaks about working with Britney and about a letter that she allegedly gave him to share.

Gallery explains that he was under contract for years and that only now does he feel free to share this with the world.

Britney Spears letter part 01 of 03

“I’ve been seeing all this stuff about the #FreeBritney movement," Gallery tells the camera.

"And," he explains, "I feel compelled to say something about this now."

Gallery details: "I used to work with Britney back in 2008, ’09 during her comeback."

Brtiney Spears: Quarantine Six-Pack

“In that time, we became close friends," Gallery characterizes.

"We were on tour together, spent every day together for, you know, a while," he recalls.

"And in that time," Gallery claims, "she gave me a letter that she wanted me to read to you guys.”

Britney Spears letter part 02 of 03

Gallery says that Britney's conservators, including her widely despised father Jamie Spears, "destroyed" the handwritten letter.

But he says that he had the forethought to make a copy of it beforehand, and gives us glimpses during his videos, as you can see.

Because the letter is meant to express how Britney wished to be viewed, it is written in the third person.

Britney Spears Looks Adorable in Yellow

“What happened to Britney was a year ago and people need to get with the times,” Britney allegedly wrote about herself.

“As for Kevin saying Britney divorced him," the letter reads, "she was forced to by her lawyers."

Allegedly she was forced to divorce him "because she went to visit him in N.Y. and he wouldn’t see her and the children."

Britney Spears letter part 03 of 03

"And," the letter allegedly written by Britney reads, "her lawyers said if she doesn’t divorce him he’s going to do it himself.”

The letter also emphasizes that Britney was a “completely different person” when she suffered her breakdown, and had changed a lot at the time of the letter's writing.

“No one knows the truth," the letter accuses.

Sean Preston, Britney Spears, and Jayden James at Disneyland

"Her behavior when her children got taken away b/c of her locking herself in the bathroom is understandable," the letter notes.

The text explains: "considering her friend at the door kept telling her the cops are leaving don’t worry stay in the bathroom.” 

“She was lied to and set up,” Britney allegedly asserts. 

Britney Spears in a Bikini on a Peacock Float

“Her children were taken away," the letter laments.

"And," it continues, "she did spin out of control which any mother would in those circumstances.”

That is heartbreaking and deeply understandable.

Sean Preston and Jayden James Dine at Disneyland

The letter allegedly written by Britney goes on to lament that she "has no rights" under this conservatorship.

Additionally, the letter fears that it will go on "as long as the poeple are being paid ... but it doesn't make it right at all." Prophetic words from a decade ago.

“She’s a very giving person," the letter emphasizes, "and would love to get the respect she deserves.”

