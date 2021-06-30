Britney Spears Blasts Paparazzi: F--k You and F--k OFF!

by at .

Leave Britney alone! (Seriously)

Not even a full week after Britney Spears' historic conservatorship testimony, she is being plagued.

Having courageously spoken out against her awful father, other family, and her conservatorship, she's at it again.

This time, Britney is publicly calling out photographers for stalking her ... and telling them to f--k right off.

Brit Spears Pic

When we write "f--k off," those are her words, not ours. But she's right.

The beloved singer took to Instagram this week because her visit to Maui saw her haunted by paparazzi.

In response, Britney posted a video instructing the world on how to behave like decent human beings.

Britney Spears Shares a Fitness Montage

It looks like her days of suffering in silence are over.

And that's a good thing.

Even the video itself wasn't silent -- as it was set to Lily Allen's "F--k You." That's the song's real title.

Britney Spears IG instructions to paps 01

"Do's and Don'ts if you are a pap, fan, or anyone in my space," the video begins.

First up is good advice for just about anyone who don't know each other and their boundaries really, really well.

"Don't talk to me while I'm texting," Britney admonished. "It's rude."

Britney Spears IG instructions to paps 02

Britney also showed off her legendary body on the beach, wearing only a bikini and a mask.

"This is my body!" she wrote. "Stop messing with my pics!"

"And," Britney continued, "editing them to the point where it's embarrassing!"

Britney Spears masked on the beach in Maui (June 2021)

She also showed a glimpse at a Pride Month celebration.

According to the caption, the entire crowd had broken out into "Oops ... I Did It Again."

That Britney classic was accompanied by well wishes to Britney from many of her core supporters.

Britney Spears IG instructions to paps 03

"This is what fans and paps should be doing instead!" Britney suggested.

June is Pride Month, and with vaccinations and masks, some amount of joyous celebration can be done responsibly despite the pandemic.

Britney's suggestion is not bad. Pride is always a protest, but it's also often a party.

Britney Spears IG instructions to paps 04

Britney also included a caption to her video.

"So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now …" she expressed.

Britney wrote that "the paps know where I am and it’s really not fun !!!!"

Britney Spears IG - f--k the paps

"It’s pretty hard going anywhere," the beloved mother of two lamented.

Britney explained that it's challenging "cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture  …"

Sadly, that is not the worst of it.

Britney Spears Video Still

"But not only do they take my picture … they distort my body," Britney expressed.

"And mess with the image," she added, "and it’s embarrassing !!!!!"

If we want to know what Britney's body looks like, we can all see it for ourselves on her Instagram.

Britney Spears Dances in Rose Project Video

"I know my body is not perfect," Britney stated.

"But," she added, "I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me."

There is a long, ugly history of using lighting, lenses, and even editing to body-shame celebrities.

Britney Is a Cat

"It’s rude and it’s mean," Britney accurately described.

"So paps," shd shared, "kindly F--K YOU AND F--K OFF !!!!"

Strongly worded, but very well said!

Show Comments
Star:
Britney Spears
Related Videos:
Britney Spears Videos
Uploaded by:
Uploaded:
Duration:

Britney Spears Biography

Check Please!
Wow. Britney Spears is ... just.... OMG. Wow. Just wow. With this girl, that's about all we can say at this point. Once the biggest... More »
Born
Birthplace
Kentwood, Louisiana
Full Name
Britney Jean Spears

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Photos

Britney Spears Video Still
Britney Is a Biter
Britney Is a Cat
Britney Spears Shares a Fitness Montage
Britney In Red
Britney Spears Dances in Rose Project Video

Britney Spears Quotes

I miss it here so much! I love it so much! It makes me it's kinda like bittersweet coming here because I used to live here for two years. And when I come here, it's like, man, I wish I had my apartment here still.

Britney Spears [on New York City]

MTV has long played an important role in my career. How can I not be there to kick off their 25th VMAs?

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Videos

Britney Spears Blasts Paparazzi: F--k You and F--k OFF!
Britney Spears Blasts Paparazzi: F--k You and F--k OFF!
Britney Spears Testifies: FULL Conservatorship Hearing Audio and Transcript
Britney Spears Testifies: FULL Conservatorship Hearing Audio and Transcript
Jamie Lynn Spears: I've Secretly Supported Britney All Along! I'm Not Complicit!
Jamie Lynn Spears: I've Secretly Supported Britney All Along! I'm Not Complicit!