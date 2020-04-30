Britney Spears I Burned Down My Home Gym, But at Least I'm Still Hot!

Britney Spears has been using her platform and her resources to make quarantine more bearable for fans during this pandemic.

She has lost weight on lockdown, but not from working out extra -- because Britney accidentally burned her home gym to the ground.

Britney Spears Has Lost Weight in Quarantine

"I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago …." Britney revealed this week on Instagram.

"So basically," she shared, "I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime !!!!"

A lot of people are coping with missing loved ones during this time.

"I have actually lost weight from missing him …." Britney confessed.

Sam Asghari

"Now none of my pants or shorts fit !!!!!" Britney revealed.

Some people are having the same experience, but many have taken to social media to share that the opposite is true for them.

"Guess that’s what missing someone can do  …. who else is experiencing this ????!" she asked.

In the replies, beloved Olympic athlete Gus Kenworthy joked: "I've gained enough weight for both of us!"

Sam Asghari as Photographed by Britney Spears

E! News spoke to sources and was able to confirm (to no one's surprise) that Britney and her hunky boyfriend Sam Asghari are apart.

According to their insider, the two "haven't been physically together for a few weeks now."

"She just wants to be safe in quarantine and doesn't want to risk anything," the source explains, "so she's just taking precautions."

"They are communicating daily on FaceTime," the insider adds, "[but] there isn't a timeline yet for them to reunite."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in Miami

Only Britney could come up with a story more eye-catching than her clothes no longer fitting.

"It was an accident," Britney writes in the caption of a video in which she stood in her "new" home gym.

"But yes …. I burnt it down," she admitted. "I walked past the door to the gym and flames."

"BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt," Britney expressed.

Britney Spears is Filled with Cheer

"Unfortunately," Britney continued her caption, "now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym !!!!!"

"But it could be much worse," she freely acknowledged, "so I’m grateful."

"Pssss I like working out better outside anyways," Brtiney added.

She also spoke about the incident in the video that we have attached with this post, shedding further light on how it happened.

Britney Spears Says Oops, I Burned Down My Gym

"I haven't been in here for, like, six months," Britney explained during the Instagram video.

She then added that the reason, for those who did not read her caption, was "because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately,"

"I had some candles and, yeah, one thing led to another," Britney shared.

It could potentially happen to anyone, which is why we should all be careful -- especially during this pandemic.

Britney Spears in a Quiet Moment

We are, of course, deeply relieved that Britney and her family were safe during this terrible fire.

Incidentally, there was supposed to be a hearing about her conservatorship this month.

Given the pandemic, most courthouses are closed except for emergencies, and so that hearing has been continued to another date.

Everyone hopes that, one day soon, Britney will be free of her father's control.

