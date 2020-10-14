Britney Spears Frightens Fans With Manic Behavior In Bizarre Instagram Video

Britney Spears has endured quite the chaotic summer, and it seems she's ready to welcome the cooler temperatures and brighter foliage of fall.

Unfortunately, her video about the transition between the seasons has left fans deeply concerned.

The clip shows Britney rocking back and forth as she nervously delivers what appears to be a scripted monologue.

"Ok, so yesterday I felt like it was the beginning of fall, I pulled out all of my jackets, and the next day it was really hot. It was really confusing," Spears said.

"Anyhow, this summer has been so much fun for me...I learned so much, I laughed so much, I swam so much," she continued.

"But the most important thing that I did learn is that life has so many spontaneous gifts at each moment. Sometimes we need to slow down and learn how to embrace them all," Britney concluded.

"Anyways, I hope your summer was as good as mine, and God bless you all."

There's nothing all that unusual about the words she said, but it's the manner in which she delivered them that has fans concerned.

As you're probably aware, concerns about Spears' mental health have been quite prevalent in recent months, as she's continued to wage a legal battle against her own father in an effort to gain control over the conservatorship that essentially runs her life.

Many believe Spears has been sending coded messages to fans through her Instagram page.

Some have gone so far as to claim that Britney is being held captive.

"Yeah her management probably made her say this, this is clearly scripted. Hope you're okay Brit, love you," one fan commented on the video.

"Her voice is shaking & it seems like she's reading off a teleprompter or something," a second wrote.

"Brit you look like your haven’t slept for days but trying to look and sound like you are in good spirits and full of energy. What are they giving you," a third chimed in.

"This is very unsettling for some reason," yet another follower commented.

Almost equally concerning is an uncharacteristically risque photo in which Britney is seen looking somewhat dissheveled and wearing lingerie.

"I want to give her a hug. I hate seeing her like this. I love you Britney. I'm sorry for whatever is happening. These do not feel right to look at," one commenter wrote.

"Who forces you to take those pics?" another asked.

Britney lost her most recent court battle against her father, but her attorneys are in the process of appealing the decision.

It may be a long time before we know exactly what's been going on behind the scenes -- and that's if the truth ever comes out at all.

Whatever the case, it seems fans are right to be concerned about the troubled pop icon.