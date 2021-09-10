Britney Spears Flashes Backside In Racy Video: It's My Real Ass!

Britney Spears is making the most of her newfound freedom.

And we are 100 percent here for it.

Brit's father, Jamie Spears, shocked the world when he filed to end her conservatorship earlier this week.

And while it might be a while before she's truly free, Britney is clearly enjoying the loosening of her social media restrictions.

Britney Spears Instagram Image

Yes, apparently the response from Britney's first round of nude photos was overwhelmingly positive.

Because oops ... she did it again.

(Sorry, we couldn't resist.)

Britney Spears, Dog

Brit went on a bit of a posting bender over the past 48 hours, showing fans much more than they expected to see -- and even revisiting some recent favorites.

Remember when Britney posed topless a few weeks ago?

Well, she started this latest content spree by reposting those pics, seemingly so that they could undergo another round of appraisal.

Brit Meme

After that, Brit posted a meme that reads, "If the stars were made to worship, so will I."

Okay, not the most grammatically-correct sentence on the planet, but to be fair, Britney didn't write it, she just reposted it.

And besides, she quickly returned to giving the people what they really want.

Britney Is Naked at Home

First, she posted the photo above with a simple, yet descriptive caption.

"Here’s my ass," she wrote.

Next, Ms. Spears posted a video from the same photoshoot, explaining that she needed to do so for evidentiary purposes:

Britney Spears Throws Back Her Head Outside

"Here's a video so you guys can see this is really my ass !!!! No filters or cover ups … it's the real deal !!!!" she wrote.

"Psss I shoot myself with a selfie stick and always will ... it STAYS UP ... it DOESN'T TALK BACK ... and it’s EXTREMELY RELIABLE !!!" 

Yes, in addition to taking selfies in a thong, Brit is piling on the innuendo with a shovel. We love it.

Britney Spears Stares into the Camera, Wears Almost Nothing

Hopefully this is the kind of content that will be enjoying on a regular basis once Britney is well and truly free from her father.

Speaking of that situation, the singer is due back in court for another conservatorship hearing on Sepmtember 29.

This time, things will be different, however, as her father is no longer fighting to keep the conservatorship in place.

Britney Spears in Sunglasses

"If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance," reads a recent court filing from Jamie's legal team.

There's still a good deal of skepticism surrounding this development, and many believe that the elder Spears is bluffing or trying to lure his daughter into some sort of a trap.

We're holding out hope that this thing is legit, but nothing would surprise us at this point.

Britney Spears in Blue Dress

Meanwhile, it seems that Britney is already celebrating, and we thank her 34 million followers in on the party.

But regardless of whether or not she posts more nudity, it will be a pleasure just to know that Britney is posting what she wants, and not what someone tells her to post.

And if that should mean more nudity ... well, we're not complaining.

