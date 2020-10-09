Britney Spears Fans Think Singer Has Been Replaced By Lookalike as Father Raises Concerns About Granting Her Freedom

There's more cause for concern on the Britney Spears front today, as an old conspiracy theory is finding new believers, and Jamie Spears seems to be doubling down in his efforts to keep his daughter under his thumb.

We have a lot to cover today, so let's dive into this mess:

First, there's Britney's latest dance video, which we've included for your discerning perusal.

Watch closely, as there's more going on here than Britney trying out -- and perhaps struggling with -- some new dance moves.

For starters, Britney captioned the video, “Red coming soon. P.S. I found my green pin!”

Her constant references to colors have led some fans to the conclusion that Spears is sending coded messages via Instagram, as the people who control her conservatorship have prevented her from contacting the outside world any other way.

Of course, that explanation conflicts with another theory, which holds that Britney is no longer in charge of her account -- and that's not really her in her most recent pics and videos.

“I have a feeling that on every picture is a different person, a double or something. Where is the real Britney?” one fan commented on Spears' latest post.

“Is it just me or does it feel like on every photo is a different person except Britney?” another asked.

“This isn’t Britney running this account anymore. This is so concerning. I’m freaked out," a third chimed in.

“Beyond bizarre. She doesn't look like herself,” yet another observed.

The theory may bring to mind to mind the bonkers claim that Avril Lavigne died and was replaced by a lookalike, but A-list celebrities have been known to employ body doubles, and we can't blame Britney truthers for grasping at straws.

Obviously, the theory that Britney has been replaced by a doppelganger remains far-fetched.

But the fact is, something is going on with the pop icon, and the more secretive her handlers choose to be, the more outlandish the fan theories will become.

Speaking of Britney's team, the battle over her conservatorship rages on with both sides resorting to desperate measures in the courts of both LA County and public opinion.

At issue is control of Spears' $60 million fortune and her freedom, as insiders claim that under the current terms, Britney is not even allowed to leave the house without permission.

Currently, she's enjoying more independence than she's experienced at any previous point in her adult life.

That's because Jodi Montgomery, the interim head of the conservatorship, is still standing in for Andrew Wallet, who resigned last year due to health concerns.

Wallet has now recovered, and Jamie Spears wants him back on the job.

Britney and her legal team are resisting for exactly the reason that Jamie finds Jodi so objectionable -- she allows Britney more freedom.

“Britney is being given a lot of freedom about making her own decisions when it comes to her medical treatment,” a source close to the situation tells Us Weekly.

“Her conservator Jodi Montgomery trusts that Britney has been dealing with this for most of her adult life and should be trusted to be given the responsibility.”

A different source tells the outlet that Jamie is simply trying to do what he feels is best for his daughter:

“This isn’t about #FreeBritney, her fans or anything else. It’s about Britney’s well-being,” the insider says.

“Jamie loves his daughter and is worried about her.”

These days, he's certainly not the only one who's worried about her.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.