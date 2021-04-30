Britney Spears Deserves Basic Life Freedoms Again, Pal Brian Friedman Says

In a matter of weeks, Britney Spears will address the court directly about her conservatorship.

This is by her request, and fans are eager for her to be able to express herself.

In the meantime, a friend who performed by her side for years is speaking about what a blessing this will be.

Britney, he notes, deserves to be able to live her life without her dad's interference.

Brian Friedman was a guest on Lorraine, a famous talk show hosted by the titular Lorraine Kelly.

He tuned in to discuss Britney, with whom he worked for some of her most famous performances.

Their history goes back to 1999, when her career was still beginning to blossom.

Brian also recalls when Britney was "unraveling" in 2007 and 2008.

This is when she was placed under a conservatorship ... on that has now lasted for 13 long years.

Brian notes that so much about Britney's life and mental state have changed in that time.

"In my opinion, if she’s able to perform on stage and do a show and make all this money," Brian says in this clip.

He argues that "she should be rewarded the basic luxuries of life."

Brian lists: "like driving a car, having a phone to call your friends, being able to be in a room alone with someone like me."

Brian notes that his friendship with Britney had them spending plenty of time together ... before her conservatorship.

"I haven’t been in a room alone with her since the early 2000s," Brian recalls.

"It's virtually impossible [to get in contact with her]," he laments.

"There’s always someone around," Brian explains of his contact with Britney as her career continued.

"And you don’t really get to have that intimate, personal friend time, like we used to," he regrets.

Brian points out that "She deserves that."

Brian affirms: "She deserves to make her decisions for her personal life."

"I want to see the sparkle," he expresses later in the interview.

Brian characterizes it as "the sparkle she had when we were first working together."

"I have missed that sparkle," Brian admits.

"And," he adds, "I haven’t seen that exact glimmer in a very long time."

Perhaps he, and everyone else who loves Britney from afar, will be able to do that soon.

His conversation with Lorraine was not without nuance.

Brian noted that, at the outset, the conservatorship didn't seem like a bad idea and existed for good reason.

(Notably, it sounds like even Britney herself would agree -- her request was that her dad not be involved)

Brian and Lorraine discussed how Britney experiencing freedoms to live her life as a human being could look.

That could mean that this mother of two, who is nearly forty, could access her phone without restriction or drive her own car.

Britney could make decisions about her future, her relationship, and more.

Lorraine also noted that there are aspects of a conservatorship that might help Britney.

While admitting that she was speculating, she noted that on the financial side, if someone tried to take advantage of Britney's sympathies, that could protect her.

But the current system, where Britney's father controls her life and pays himself for doing so from her fortune, must change.